Dujon Sterling rejected an offer from Stoke City to join Rangers on a free transfer as his deal with Chelsea expires.

Who is Dujon Sterling?

The 23-year-old is well-known to Potters fans, as Sterling has just spent the campaign with the club, and it’s fair to say he impressed. Whilst it was a disappointing season overall, the on-loan Chelsea player did well, whether it was down the right flank or the left.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that it has been claimed that Alex Neil looked to bring Sterling back to the Bet365 Stadium.

That’s after Football Insider revealed the former England youth international had an offer on the table from Stoke, although he has turned it down, along with an extension from Chelsea, to link up with Rangers.

The update adds that Sterling is intent on joining Michael Beale at Ibrox, and with the player having been spotted at their training base, it’s thought to be a matter of time before it’s announced that he has signed a four-year contract.

This adds to what will be a very busy summer for Neil, as it was confirmed in the week that they had released seven players, so the former Sunderland boss is going to be active in the market for new recruits as he looks to build a side that can compete for a top six finish in 12 months time.

Sterling decision is understandable

You can see why Sterling has decided to join Rangers, as they are a big club and Beale is making major changes at Ibrox ahead of next season. Of course, as well as competing for trophies domestically, they will be playing in Europe too, which could be the Champions League, so it’s obviously going to appeal to any young player.

From Stoke’s perspective, Sterling did well for them, and his versatility was a major asset, so it would have been more of a surprise if they hadn’t gone in for him on a free transfer. But, there are other options out there that can do his job, so it’s now a case of the recruitment team looking for alternatives.

When a player runs his contract down, they have all the power, so Sterling clearly feels this is the right move for him at this stage of his career, and we’ll ultimately see in time whether it was the right decision.