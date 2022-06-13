Details emerge as prospective new Birmingham City owner plans significant change

Mark Warburton is ‘expected’ to succeed Lee Bowyer as Birmingham City boss once Laurence Bassini completes his takeover of the club.

The controversial former Watford owner is in line to buy Blues for around £35m, with reports claiming the deal should be confirmed later this week.

And, once that’s the case, the Telegraph have revealed Bassini has plans in place to make a managerial change. They say Warburton, and his former QPR assistant John Eustace, will take over at St. Andrew’s, with Bowyer to leave.

There has been constant speculation surrounding Bowyer’s future since the season ended, with the former player overseeing what was an underwhelming campaign in charge as Blues avoided a relegation battle thanks to a few sides below them suffering a points deduction.

Meanwhile, Warburton is without a job having left QPR in May. The R’s endured a tough 2022 that saw them fail to sustain a play-off push and they ultimately ended up finishing 11th in the table.

The 59-year-old has previously worked with Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Rangers.

The verdict

It appears there could be plenty of change at Blues in the coming week and there will be a lot of concern about Bassini given his history in the game.

However, the potential arrival of Warburton wouldn’t cause as much debate. He has done very well over the years as a manager and whilst his time at QPR didn’t end the way he wanted, the club moved forward under his guidance.

So, he would appear to be a good appointment on paper for Blues but it’s clear whoever is in charge will need backing to reshape the squad.

