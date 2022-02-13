Details emerge as Preston North End attracting interest from potential investor

Preston are one of a number of clubs that Chris Kirchner is interested in buying as he looks to make a move into football.

The US businessman is a name that North End fans may know as he had tried to do a deal for Derby County in recent months but he decided to pull out late on after growing increasingly frustrated with the administrators at Pride Park.

However, that hasn’t put Kirchner off, as reports revealed this morning that he is interested in buying Preston.

Such is his interest, Kirchner visited Preston recently, taking in their game against Huddersfield as well as looking at the facilities around the club.

Yet, in a further update from Lancashire Live, they state that the businessman is interested in a number of Championship clubs, indicating that nothing is advanced just yet.

Importantly though, they add that whilst Craig Hemmings is enjoying the role of running the club right now, the Hemmings family are open to selling the club if a suitable offer is put up.

The verdict

This is potentially exciting news for Preston, although there won’t be a desperation for a new owner as everyone knows what the Hemmings family have done for the club in the past.

Kirchner’s interest in Derby played out in public and he generally came across quite well in how he interacted with the support and with the intentions he had.

Ultimately though, this seems as though it’s just at an early stage, with Kirchner evaluating several clubs and it will be interesting to see what happens in the future.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.