Plymouth were keen on signing RKC Waalwijk’s Oskar Zawada in the January transfer window, but the striker turned down the chance to move to the Championship strugglers.

Argyle named Miron Muslic as Wayne Rooney’s successor last month, and the new boss wasted little time in reshaping his squad.

Whilst the sale of influential attacking midfielder Morgan Whittaker was a blow, Plymouth did bring in reinforcements, with Nikola Katic, Maksym Talovierov and Michael Baidoo among the arrivals.

Plymouth tried to sign Waalwijk striker Oskar Zawada

Generally, Plymouth focused on bringing in defensive reinforcements, which was understandable given the number of goals they had been conceding.

But, it appears Argyle were looking to finalise a deal for a striker, as Dutch media outlet Soccer News has revealed that Zawada was on their radar.

The update states that Plymouth were rivalling Charleroi for the signature of the 29-year-old, who has scored nine goals in the Eredivisie this season.

However, they add that Zawada was not convinced by the prospect of joining Plymouth, so the deal did not progress.

Miron Muslic has changed the culture at Plymouth

On paper, Zawada would’ve been a good addition for Plymouth, as he has done very well with Waalwijk, and he could’ve been the prolific striker that Argyle thought they needed.

But, in the bigger picture, the January window was about building a spirit and togetherness for Plymouth, so Muslic needed players who were totally committed, meaning Zawada did them a favour by not joining.

We have seen in recent games that the new boss has created a positive environment where there is a determination to win and all the group are pulling in the same direction.

The likes of Katic and Talovierov have immediately bought into what the manager wanted, and Ryan Hardie has rediscovered his best form in front of goal.

So, whilst relegation looked inevitable just a matter of weeks ago, Plymouth are now full of belief, having recorded three victories on the bounce in all competitions.

Championship Table (as of 14/2/25) Team P GD Pts 18 Portsmouth 32 -16 33 19 Stoke City 31 -11 32 20 Cardiff City 31 -19 31 21 Derby County 32 -9 29 22 Hull City 31 -11 29 23 Plymouth Argyle 31 -30 28 24 Luton Town 31 -21 27

It’s not just the wins either, but the manner in which they have been claimed. Argyle fought from going one down late on against West Brom to come back to win, and they followed that up with a huge FA Cup shock over Liverpool. Most recently, they hammered Millwall 5-1 with a complete performance at Home Park.

They still have work to do, though, with Muslic’s men back in action at Blackburn on Saturday as they look to move out of the relegation zone.