Details emerge as Nottingham Forest make off-field decisions

Nottingham Forest’s shake-up off the pitch has continued, with Ioannis Vrentzos bringing in his father-in-law as facilities manager, whilst Kyriakos Dourekas’ son is now part of the analysis department.

The Reds’ structure under Evangelos Marinakis has been scrutinised in the past, with the Olympiacos owner known to be ruthless in how he operates and who he trusts.

Two people who do hold important roles at the City Ground are Vrentzos and Dourekas though. The former is the chief executive, whilst Dourekas is the director of football.

And, The Athletic have revealed that Vrentzos has brought in his father-in-law to be the ‘facilities manager’, which will see him be based at the training ground.

Meanwhile, Dourekas, who the update claims is the ‘eyes and ears for Marinakis at the training ground’ has brought in his son to join the club’s analysis department.

That will be ahead of a potentially very busy summer for the Reds when it comes to recruitment, as Chris Hughton looks to reshape the squad once again.

The former Brighton chief has done a good job with Forest so far, as they look to climb out of the relegation zone.

The verdict

This is an interesting update, and you can imagine that many Forest fans won’t be too impressed by the fact two senior figures are appointing family members.

That’s not to say that they aren’t suitable for the jobs, but it’s not a good look for the club.

However, it’s important those people in high roles are working with people they trust, and ultimately we will see how it plays out, but on the pitch it seems as though things are moving in the right direction at last for Forest.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.