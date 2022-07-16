Details emerge as Luton Town set to win race for 19-year old forward

Luton Town have agreed a transfer deal for Canadian starlet Aribim Pepple, according to Football Insider.

The Hatters are looking to sign the 19-year old forward, hijacking his move to Forest Green Rovers.

The striker had caught the attention of European clubs, having scored six goals in nine appearances in the Canadian Premier League.

But it is Luton who appear to have won the race to sign the youngster, with Pepple having agreed terms over a move to Kenilworth Road this summer.

It is understood that he will sign a three-year deal to keep him with Luton until 2025.

Forest Green Rovers had agreed a deal with Pepple to sign the forward, but the Championship side moved quickly to hijack the move.

The Hatters entered advanced talks with Cavalry FC and have now moved one step closer to signing the starlet.

Pepple initially spent 18 months with Cavalry before returning to Europe to join the Getafe youth side.

But the 19-year old returned to Cavalry in time for the return of the Canadian Premier League last April.

But he is set to move again, with Luton his most likely destination at present.

Nathan Jones’ side are preparing to return to action later this month, with their opening league game coming against Birmingham City on July 30.

The Verdict

This is an exciting prospective signing, with Pepple earning a solid reputation at a young age.

He has clearly attracted the interest from a number of European clubs for a reason, with his goal return in Canada certainly suggesting he is quite a talent.

It remains to be seen what the immediate future plans would be for Pepple at Luton.

Perhaps a loan move to a League One side may secure greater playing time, but Jones may also see the youngster as a part of his first team plans this season, so it will be exciting to see what steps are taken next if this deal goes through.