Details emerge as Luton Town are set to generate six-figure fee after World Cup involvement

Luton Town are set to receive £150,000 because of Tom Lockyer’s involvement with the Wales squad during the World Cup, as per a report from Luton Today.

Lockyer, who was an unused substitute in all three of Wales’ games during the group stage of the World Cup, has had a full week of training for the Hatters ahead of tomorrow’s clash at Middlesbrough.

This is all part of FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme, where over $200 million is set aside for teams who have players in the World Cup.

This means that Luton will also receive a hefty enough fee because of Ethan Horvath’s involvement with the USA squad, and because they reached the Last 16, he will generate an even bigger figure, although half will be shared with Nottingham Forest.

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Luton Town’s season so far

1 of 22 Who was Luton's first league game against this season? Blackburn Burnley Birmingham Huddersfield

The report states that the Hatters will also generate money for Joe Morrell’s involvement in the World Cup.

The verdict

This is an excellent boost for the Hatters, with a number of other Championship clubs also set to generate a fee because of this particular FIFA programme.

The figure generated here could go towards the January transfer window as Rob Edwards prepares for the month of transfer activity.

Whilst there is a good chance that the money could go towards the development of Luton’s new stadium, Power Court, as the impacts of Covid-19 has meant that the project now costs a lot more than first anticipated.

With both players seemingly coming back without injuries too, it is fair to say the international break has been a success for the Hatters.