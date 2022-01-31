Details emerge as Liverpool edge closer to securing transfer agreement with Fulham

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of young Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

Carvalho has been heavily linked with Liverpool recently, with the Anfield club reportedly pushing hard to complete a deadline deal for the 19-year-old.

Now it seems as though the Merseysiders are close to getting their man, but will now need to move quickly to complete the deal.

According to this latest update from Romano, Liverpool and Fulham have now agreed a €10million fee for Carvalho, after a two-hour meeting to dicuss terms.

It is thought that Liverpool now have a five-year deal ready for Carvalho to sign, with the attacker set to be loaned back to Fulham until the end of the season.

Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool, agreement in place for total fee around €10m after 2 hours meeting tonight. Five year deal ready for Carvalho. 🔴🇵🇹 #LFC Time to prepare paperworks and sign before midnight then… here we go. He’ll stay at Fulham on loan. #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Having come up through Fulham’s academy, Carvalho has made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Cottager’s first-team, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in that time.

The Verdict

You feel there will be mixed feelings for those of a Fulham persuasion when it comes to this one.

On the one hand, the fact that Cavalho is being loaned back to the club should be a relief, given he will certainly help the club’s push for promotion.

However, losing of a player with the teenager’s ability and potential at this stage of his career, will surely be frustrating for Fulham from a long-term perspective.

Even so, this fee could be a useful one for the Championship promotion hopefuls, and is a decent return for a player who will be out of contract in a few month’s time.