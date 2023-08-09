Highlights Wilfried Gnonto has asked to be left out of Leeds United's League Cup match as he looks to secure a transfer away from the club.

Leeds want to keep Gnonto, who had a strong season despite the team's relegation, but there is interest from Everton and other clubs across Europe.

Leeds have already rejected a £15m offer from Everton for Gnonto, and it will take a significant offer to convince them to sell him.

Wilfried Gnonto asked not to be involved for Leeds United in their League Cup win over Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday night.

Wilfried Gnonto wants to leave Leeds

The Italian international joined the Whites last year from Zurich in a bargain £5m deal, and despite his lack of top level experience, the 19-year-old quickly established himself as an important player at Elland Road, and he was one of few positives in a season that ended in relegation.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise there has been plenty of interest in Gnonto, which includes Everton, who are keen to offer the attacker an instant return to the Premier League. It has also been suggested that clubs across Europe are monitoring the youngster.

And, Gnonto appears ready to go, as the Daily Mail revealed he asked Daniel Farke not to pick him for the cup tie as he looks to secure a transfer away, although the update explains that Leeds are determined to keep their top talent.

“Mail Sport understands that Gnonto asked not to be considered for the First Round North tie as he wants the club to consider letting him go before the window closes. Leeds have been steadfast in their response to interested parties saying they don’t wish to sell the Italy international who has four years left on contract after signing last September.”

Will Leeds sell Wilfried Gnonto?

This puts Leeds in a difficult position, because they do want to keep the player, and he has the potential to star for the team this season.

Relegation to the Championship meant many players were going to move, and a lot of the departures so far have been out of Leeds’ hands, due to release clauses in their contracts.

However, it has been reported that Gnonto doesn’t have a clause, which is obviously a massive benefit to the Yorkshire side.

But, if Gnonto forces the issue it could cause problems for Daniel Farke, who gave the player a start in the opening day draw against Cardiff City.

The player will want to be playing at the highest level as he looks to earn a place in the Italy squad ahead of Euro 2024.

How much would Wilfried Gnonto cost?

Leeds have already rejected an offer in the region of £15m for Gnonto from Everton, which is understandable, as it falls way below what most would value him at.

As mentioned, he has a contract at Elland Road for another four years, so Leeds won’t be forced to cash in, and they will rightly feel it’s only going to be an incredible offer that changes their stance that Gnonto isn’t for sale.

Whether Eveton can stump up the cash remains to be seen, but it will cost them a substantial amount to get this over the line.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

This summer was always going to be difficult for Leeds, as they knew departures were on the cards, but it wasn’t clear who would go.

So, they have to wait and see how things play out, and the owners knew they needed to balance the books after relegation.

It promises to be a busy few weeks ahead for Leeds, and it will be interesting to see what Farke’s squad looks like come September 1.