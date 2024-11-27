Frank Lampard is closing in on the Coventry City job, and he is expected to have ex-Millwall boss Joe Edwards as his assistant.

The Sky Blues have been without a manager since the surprise sacking of Mark Robins earlier this month.

Whilst they had initially hoped to have his successor confirmed during the international break, that didn’t happen, with Rhys Carr leading the side for the past two games against Sheffield United and Burnley.

Joe Edwards to join Frank Lampard at Coventry City

It became apparent last week that Lampard was the frontrunner for the role, but, for whatever reason, his appointment hadn’t been announced.

Even though that remains the case, the ex-England international is expected to be confirmed as Coventry’s head coach shortly.

And, in a fresh development, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Edwards will link up with Lampard as his number two.

The duo have a relationship that goes back a long way, with Lampard having had Edwards as part of his backroom team at Chelsea, and he also took him to Everton when he landed the top job at Goodison Park.

More recently, Edwards, who has also worked for England youth teams, took his first step into senior management with Millwall, but it was a tough experience, as he was sacked last season after just 17 league games.

Joe Edwards' Millwall Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Goals For : Goals Against 17 4 4 9 17 : 26

Coventry City are right to back Frank Lampard

Doug King deserves credit for allowing Lampard to bring in the staff that he wants.

It’s important that you give the new boss all the tools he wants to do his job properly, and he needs to be working with an assistant that he knows he can trust.

Clearly, Edwards falls into that category, as the duo have worked together at previous clubs, and Lampard obviously feels he can help get his ideas across to players.

Even though Edwards failed at Millwall, there’s no doubting his credentials as a coach, and this is an appointment that should excite the Sky Blues fans.

He has a background with the Chelsea academy, which is undoubtedly one of the best in the country, and he has also worked for England, who are also excellent at producing players.

Coventry City should be looking up the Championship table

It’s been a disappointing season so far for Coventry, and the decision to sack Robins is one that will sting for a long time considering all he had done for the club.

However, it’s now about moving forward, and if Lampard and Edwards are the men in charge, they will need time to get things right.

But, there’s no doubt that they are inheriting a squad that is full of talent, and the Sky Blues should really be looking up the table.

They just missed out on the play-offs last season, and there was an expectation that they could push for a top six finish once again.

Whether that can happen in this campaign remains to be seen, but the short-term aim for Lampard and his coaching team will be to get the message across to the players, and to get some wins on the board - starting at home to Cardiff City on Saturday.