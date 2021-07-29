Details emerge as Dean Smith wants to bring Championship figure to Aston Villa

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith wants to bring Keith Downing to the club from Bristol City following John Terry’s departure.

It was revealed earlier in the week that the Chelsea legend had stepped down from his position as assistant to Smith at Villa Park as he prepares to embark on a managerial career of his own in the upcoming season.

That has left the Villa chief with a problem ahead of the new season, with Smith determined to fill the gap that Terry has left.

And, according to Football Insider, talks have already taken place with Downing, who is currently working as assistant to Nigel Pearson at Bristol City.

Interestingly though, a move isn’t straightforward, as the update claims that Villa chief executive Christian Purslow may put a block on the move as he would prefer a more high-profile candidate to fill the position.

Pearson is gearing up for his first full season in charge of the Robins and he has had a busy summer as he looks to make his own mark on the squad.

The verdict

This would be a setback for Bristol City as they are looking for some stability under Pearson and he wouldn’t want to be on the lookout for a new coach so shortly into his reign, even if he has plenty of connections.

But, the prospect of working with Premier League players is surely going to appeal to Downing, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.

Clearly, Villa are going to want to make a swift decision here, so there should be progress made in the coming days one way or another.

