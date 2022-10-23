Details emerge as 38-year-old set to snub Middlesbrough offer

Alex Bruce is set to snub a potential role on Michael Carrick’s coaching staff at Middlesbrough to pursue a management career of his own, according to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon.

It was reported last week that Carrick was set to bring several of his own people with him to the Riverside Stadium as he looked set to take on the managerial vacancy on Teesside, and his attentions had turned to Bruce, who he is good friends with away from football.

However, this now looks to be not happening due to the fact that Bruce – like Carrick – wants to be the top dog at a club, and he’s even willing to drop down to the lowest level to make it happen.

Bruce’s coaching career only started earlier this year when his playing career – spent mostly in the EFL with the likes of Hull City, Ipswich Town and Leeds United – came to an end, and he subsequently was handed a role in his father Steve’s backroom team at West Bromwich Albion.

However that came to an end almost two weeks ago when both Bruce’s were sacked by the Baggies, and now Bruce junior is looking to carve his own path out in management and not be a sidekick to Carrick like perhaps expected last week.

The Verdict

It appears that Bruce may not be that much of a great loss for Carrick, despite the pair being good friends.

In his first head coach role, Carrick really needs to surround himself with a lot of experience if it’s going to work out.

And with just eight months of coaching in a senior capacity under his belt, Bruce probably needs a bit more work if he was to become Carrick’s right-hand man – it’s lucky though that he can call upon Mike Phelan and Rene Meulensteen it seems for his help.

Bruce is probably right though to set his sights low when it comes to management, as the Championship jobs for newcomers seem to go to ones who have worked or played regularly in the Premier League – we can expect to see Bruce perhaps rock up in League Two in the near future instead of Boro.