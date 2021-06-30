Details emerge around Ipswich Town’s bid for 27-year-old midfielder

Ipswich Town have seen a bid rejected for Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks, a report from The Rotherham Advertiser has revealed.

Crooks looks set to be a man in demand this summer following the Millers’ relegation from the Championship, with both Ipswich and Derby linked with a move for the 27-year-old.

Now it seems as though Ipswich are going to have go some way further if they are to secure a deal for the midfielder in the next few months.

According to this latest report, Rotherham have knocked back an offer of around £400,000 for the Tractor Boys, with that offer thought to be well below what the Millers want for Crooks.

However, TWTD report that Ipswich are still in talks with Rotherham over a deal for Crooks, and are said to be in a strong position to complete a deal, as Paul Cook continues his squad overhaul at Portman Road.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Crooks’ contract with Rotherham, meaning this could be the club’s last chance to receive a fee for the midfielder.

What was the score the last time Ipswich played these 25 teams?

1 of 25 1. Aston Villa 2-1 loss 1-1 draw 4-0 loss 2-0 loss

Since joining Rotherham from Northampton in January 2019, Crooks has made 97 appearances in all competitions for the Millers, scoring 21 goals.

The Verdict

While this may be frustrating for Ipswich, you could understand it if they were still confident about getting a deal done here.

The club’s new owners have already backed them considerably in the transfer market, so you imagine they can up their offer here should they really want to.

Indeed, with Crooks’ contract situation at Rotherham as it is at the minute, Ipswich could be in a decent position to put the Millers under some pressure to sell in the coming weeks.

As a result, given it could be a big lift for the Tractor Boys if they were to complete a deal for Crooks, it would probably not be a big surprise if Ipswich were to make a new bid for the 27-year-old sooner rather than later.