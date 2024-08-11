This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland's ownership model have been praised for their sustainable, long-term ambitions, although certain cautions remain following last season's disappointing 16th-placed finish.

There was clear sense for optimism at the Stadium of Light after Sunderland reached the play-offs in their first season back in the Championship, but the controversial decision to part ways with then-Head Coach Tony Mowbray amid unwavering recruitment and reliance upon young, inexperienced players prompted a significant shift in mood among supporters.

Sunderland's owners have tended to divide opinion throughout the fanbase over the last year or so and that still remains the case, although renewed confidence now appears to be coming through heading into the new season.

Sunderland ownership review

The hands-on role of Louis-Dreyfus in terms of spearheading Sunderland's recruitment strategy and being a present figure upon Wearside in contrast to many Championship chiefs means his ownership is always a talking point for supporters and they have mixed perspectives of the club's direction.

So too does our Sunderland fan pundit Travis Martin, who has lauded the club's emphasis upon strategical sustainability while expressing concerns from the previous campaign and about the impatient, trigger-happy nature of Mowbray's sacking.

"It's clear to see the Sunderland ownership have looked at clubs in the Premier League who operate in a sustainable way and try to be like that," Travis explained to Football League World.

"Those clubs who sign young players at a reduced price and then hope to sell them on, namely Bournemouth and Brighton. I think that's what the Sunderland ownership want to be when they get to the Premier League with a clear plan.

"I think a lot of the fans recognise, this ownership wants to get to the Premier League but they want to sustain their place there and we know that the only way we can only do that, especially at the minute, is by selling those players at a profit and reinvest back into the squad.

"I believe that's what they want to do when they get to the Premier League. The ownership does divide the fanbase and my own mentality first, for several reasons. The first was how naive they were last season in terms of their transfers, their insistence on youth last season did cause a lot of issues.

"The lack of seasoned veterans when the team were out of form meant we were nearly as poor as the likes of Rotherham towards the end of last campaign and the squad was crying out for some mentality monsters to reignite the dressing room when things were going really bad under Michael Beale and Mike Dodds.

"The second reason why I've got reservations is their approach to the Head Coach/manager model. The club opts to go for the Head Coach model rather than the manager model. A lot of supporters don't believe that's the right thing, they believe the manager should be given everything.

"I'm one of the supporters that believes otherwise, I genuinely support the Head Coach scheme as it allows a club to establish an identity that's not confined to some managers who can be quite stubborn in their ways.

"It means that the club are flexible to replace a manager if things go wrong, for example having to replace a Steve Evans at Stevenage or a Russell Martin at Southampton if he left, it would be really difficult because they've got a clear way in which they play. If that was to be changed and they didn't bring a manager in to fit that system, there would have to be a complete squad overload.

"I think Sunderland are flexible and that's why a lot of the teams coming up in Europe go for that Head Coach model instead. However, this Head Coach model only works if the board get the Head Coach right. When Alex Neil left for whatever reason he was replaced by Tony Mowbray, who was an excellent appointment and this actually gets overlooked, I don't think a lot of the fanbase give the ownership credit for this.

"Originally, it was very underwhelming among the fanbase with his former Middlesbrough links, but it proved, as his record at Blackburn did, he has worked with young players and fit perfectly for our squad. He was excellent. It was a wonderful achievement from the squad.

"The most pronounced failure from the ownership was his sacking. The ownership was naive and they showed a lack of patience, they rolled the dice at the time with the really poor appointment of Michael Beale. I think since then, Sunderland supporters including myself have lost a lot of confidence in the board and their ability to make important decisions.

"Then Le Bris was appointed of course, the jury is still out. He could be a fantastic appointment, he looks to be a very different style which is great. High-press, we were used to some really un-creative football under Dodds and Beale. But he was undeniably far from first-choice.

"Sunderland were definitely having negotiations with Liam Rosenior and Will Still and you wonder why these discussions failed to materialise, it's clear the club wanted them before Le Bris.

"The third one, that's close to my heart and a lot of Sunderland supporters, was the really big betrayal during the FA Cup tie against Newcastle, where not enough checks were made and Newcastle supporters were able to redecorate the Quinn's Bar black and white.

"It was a really sad day to be a Sunderland supporter that time and since then, the fans have lost a lot of support. I think that will unfortunately stick with the ownership even if Sunderland do have positive times.

"However, the signing of Alan Browne does show a change in the times for Sunderland and their recruitment.

"The club have recognised the players and the squad were lacking age and experience and he'll be pivotal for Sunderland, as he was at Preston. He won't just be a mentality monster as we say, I think he'll be pivotal on the pitch as well.

"Now I have some reasons to be confident about the ownership. The reason is yes, the appointment of the Head Coaches is a concern and the [Tyne-Wear] derby failure still hurts, however, they had a recognised model of just signing players who are under the age of 21 which isn't the case anymore.

"They've signed Ian Poveda who's 24, has experienc and Browne, who's going into his thirties. The jury is still out but we've got an exciting new sponsor which shows the ownership are listening to fans, that partnership with Hummel again - they're clearly listening to fans and their desires.

"New deals for a fan favourite in Daniel Ballard, who's been Sunderland's most dominant defender for the past two seasons and a fantastic new deal for Chris Rigg - and if they can get that recognised striker, I think they'll find a lot more support in the fanbase.

"For me, I've still got some issues with their naivety over the last few seasons but I've got reasons to be confident under the ownership, I think they could be the ones to take us forward and there's no reason not to.

"They're clearly with the times in the sense of the Head Coach model, it's just whether the sporting director is the right man in the job - there are reservations about Kristjaan Speakman and the ownership in general - and they obviously want to act in a very sustainable manner.

Sunderland's league finishes following 2021 takeover Season League position Division 2020/21 4th League One 2021/22 5th (POW) League One 2022/23 6th Championship 2023/24 16th Championship

"We see so many Championship clubs not doing that when they get promoted to the Premier League and that's clearly not this ownership's desire, they want to go up sustainably and maintain themselves in the top-flight for a number of years.

"I just ask for a bit more patience with the Head Coach like with Tony Mowbray and for us to be a little more flexible in the future."

24/25 transfer window is positive for Sunderland

Sunderland have held the youngest squad across the Championship in terms of average age metrics for the last two seasons now, which serves as both testament to their long-term philosophy and a damning indictment of where they became undone on the pitch in the 2023/24 campaign.

Far too many young, inexperienced players were burdened by excessive responsibility at the expense of veterans with tangible and extensive knowledge of the division, but it appears as though Sunderland's ownership have since recognised some of the pertinent flaws in their strategy.

Building for the future and incorporating a buy-low, sell-high model is progressively sustainable though it can only bear fruit with balance, and Sunderland still possess a whole batch of promising prospects in the company of well-versed, seasoned operators.