Detail given as Hugill and Idah drop out of Norwich squad v Sunderland

Norwich City will be bidding to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding Sunderland at the moment this afternoon, as the two sides meet in the Sky Bet Championship.

This is a game between two big sides, even if they were in totally different divisions last year, and it should be a great match.

Indeed, it has the added plot of Alex Neil, a former Norwich boss, looking as though he is going to leave Sunderland for Stoke City surrounding it, and Sunderland will be aiming to try and win the game to show he’s making a mistake considering a move.

Norwich, meanwhile, look to climb the table further with three points, but will do so without both Jordan Hugill and Adam Idah, with neither in the squad despite registering goals in the League Cup earlier in the week.

As per Chris Goreham, both have travelled with the team to today’s game, but do not feature:

No place in squad for Rashica or the two goal scorers from Tuesday Hugill & Idah. All 3 are here and travelled with the team, I’m told. https://t.co/34wx2kRLPa — Chris Goreham (@CGoreham) August 27, 2022

The Verdict

Norwich will feel as though they have enough to get a result against Sunderland despite these two missing out today, and Dean Smith evidently thinks as much too.

It’s a game that has plenty of intrigue around it, and we’ll soon get our first result of Saturday in the Championship with these two kicking off in under an hour.