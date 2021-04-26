‘Destroy League One’ – Claim involving Didier Drogba and Ipswich Town emerges

Ipswich Town co-owner Berke Bakay has joked to the East Anglian Daily Times that his good friend Didier Drogba would do a good job up front for the club if he ever came out of retirement.

The Chelsea legend was a regular scorer in the Premier League for several years during two spells with the Blues before eventually linking up with Bakay at US second tier side Phoenix Rising in the 2017/18 season before hanging up his boots for good.

The two men have remained firm friends ever since Drogba called time on his playing days and the Ivorian has since bought a stake in Phoenix as he moves more into the investment side of business.

Speaking recently after arriving at Portman Road, Bakay was quick to joke that Drogba would do a good job for the club up front:

“Well, we need to ask our manager (Paul Cook) and our incoming CEO (Mark Ashton), but can he do the job? Yes, he can do that job!

“I mean, he’s incredible. I don’t know if he would like to do the job, I haven’t talked to him about that, but can he do the job? I think he would destroy League One if you’re asking my opinion! He’d scored 25 goals – I’d take a bet on that!”

Drogba scored an astonishing 300 goals in over 680 games and is seen as one of the best ever strikers to have graced English shores since the Premier League’s inception in 1992.

By comparison, Ipswich’s top scorer this term is still James Norwood, who has just six league goals to his name so far.

The Verdict

I don’t think we will be seeing Drogba turn out at Portman Road anytime soon, with the veteran now well into his retirement after a glittering playing career.

He may well pop up in the director’s box as a guest from time to time but I think that is the closest he will get to be involved with Ipswich for the time being.

Changes are almost certain to be afoot this summer as the club looks set to miss out on promotion back to the Championship once more and as a result they will surely be in the market for a new striker.

Firepower is something that they have been greatly lacking but unfortunately the coveted Ivorian won’t be dusting off his boots to play in a blue shirt once more.