‘Destined for the top’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to player’s display after Blackpool victory

Middlesbrough continued their impressive run under Chris Wilder yesterday evening as they secured a last-gap 2-1 victory against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Taking the lead on the hour mark through loanee Andraz Sporar, who has now scored in three consecutive games going into New Years’ Day tie against Sheffield United, Boro looked set to be cruising to another victory.

But Shayne Lowery’s equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time may have proven to be a real blow, in what would have proven to be another vital three points on the road in their quest to solidify a spot in the top six.

However, they did manage to snatch a victory at the end, with Duncan Watmore guiding the ball home from the edge of the six-yard spot to send the away end into raptures as they saw their side go four points clear of four points, also managing to move within two points of West Bromwich Albion who currently sit in fourth.

One man that played a major role in Watmore’s winner was wing-back Isaiah Jones, who won possession out on the right-hand side before putting the ball on a plate for the forward to steal the winner.

Jones has been a real asset both under ex-boss Neil Warnock and current manager Wilder, doing everything he can to keep his starting spot in the event Djed Spence is recalled from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest next month and becoming one of the Teesside outfit’s most important players.

Was his role in the winner reflective of his overall performance in Lancashire though? We take a look at some of the latest reaction to his display from Boro fans on Twitter.


