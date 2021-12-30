‘Destined for the top’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to player’s display after Blackpool victory

Middlesbrough continued their impressive run under Chris Wilder yesterday evening as they secured a last-gap 2-1 victory against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Taking the lead on the hour mark through loanee Andraz Sporar, who has now scored in three consecutive games going into New Years’ Day tie against Sheffield United, Boro looked set to be cruising to another victory.

But Shayne Lowery’s equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time may have proven to be a real blow, in what would have proven to be another vital three points on the road in their quest to solidify a spot in the top six.

However, they did manage to snatch a victory at the end, with Duncan Watmore guiding the ball home from the edge of the six-yard spot to send the away end into raptures as they saw their side go four points clear of four points, also managing to move within two points of West Bromwich Albion who currently sit in fourth.

One man that played a major role in Watmore’s winner was wing-back Isaiah Jones, who won possession out on the right-hand side before putting the ball on a plate for the forward to steal the winner.

Jones has been a real asset both under ex-boss Neil Warnock and current manager Wilder, doing everything he can to keep his starting spot in the event Djed Spence is recalled from his loan spell at Nottingham Forest next month and becoming one of the Teesside outfit’s most important players.

Was his role in the winner reflective of his overall performance in Lancashire though? We take a look at some of the latest reaction to his display from Boro fans on Twitter.

How good was isiah Jones BTW 😍 #Boro — Jonny Stringfellow (@jstringfellow88) December 29, 2021

The most important thing in January is to make sure we don't lose Jones. What a superstar #Boro — Pete Singh 💙 🇦🇹 (@Smarmalat) December 29, 2021

Absolutely buzzing with that result, Isiah Jones just keeps getting better and better 🔴⚪️#Boro | #Blackpool | #Championship — Matt_Strac (@Erimus1876) December 29, 2021

Jones is a superstar #boro — Ty 🇦🇷 (@_TY_97) December 29, 2021

Isiah Jones man ❤️#utb — Andrew Bailey (@andrewbailey89) December 29, 2021

How many assists has jones got now? Mad to think that he may have been still playing in the scottish championship if it wasnt for injuries. Now hes our best player. Destined for the top #UTB — Kitney (@Kitney03) December 29, 2021

Isaiah Jones. 2 assists, tackle that lead to the second goal. What a player. AHA #UTB — Denno (@mikeydennis7) December 29, 2021

Isaiah Jones is a very important piece of our jigsaw 😃👍🔴⚪🔴⚪ #UTB

Long may it continue — Paul McLaine (@boroboy71) December 29, 2021