‘Destined for the Premier League’ – Leeds enter transfer race for in-form 25-year-old EFL star: The verdict

Leeds United have entered into the transfer chase for Queens Park Rangers defender Rob Dickie, according to Football Insider.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are considering trying to add the 25-year-old to their ranks ahead of the August 31 transfer deadline, along with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United.

Dickie, who signed for the Hoops last summer from Oxford United, has had a blistering start to the 2021-22 season, scoring three times in as many games in all competitions.

Coupled with his defensive performances last season, Dickie has emerged as a target for many top flight clubs – but would he be a good signing for Leeds? Time to see what the FLW team think…

George Dagless

I think eventually he’ll end up in the Premier League but I think one more season in the Championship would do him good.

He’s obviously started the season very well with three goals in three games catching the eye but it’s his defensive ability that is most impressive and I can see why Leeds might like him.

He brings the ball out of defence really well and gets QPR playing, which is obviously something Leeds look for in their defenders, whilst he’s very adept at reading the game and snuffing out attacks.

I think he is destined for the Premier League but I do think at least one more season with Rangers where he can really become the best in the league would do him good, before either going up with them or getting a transfer next year.

Certainly, I think he’ll be content enough with seeing through this season with Rangers with the hopes they have for the campaign.

Adam Jones

Considering Leeds United’s squad is reasonably young, he wouldn’t exactly come in as a long-term successor for any of their central defenders and Marcelo Bielsa may want to offload one of Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Diego Diego Llorente or Pascal Struijk before bringing him in.

Still having the four centre-backs there would block Dickie’s pathway to the first-team and that’s where he will want to be, even if he has to wait for a few months for his turn.

This seems like a Lewis O’Brien-esque signing, in the sense Bielsa would probably work with both on the training ground before throwing them into action, although Dickie has shown he can easily make the step up a level.

He would be a long-term addition at Elland Road – and something who could potentially become a regular starter at Elland Road if he continues on a similar development trajectory.

And after thriving at QPR following his move from Oxford United last summer, why can’t he make another step up?

The 25-year-old was highly rated in the Reading academy but was let go by the Royals with the likes of Paul McShane, Liam Moore and Tiago Ilori ahead of the pecking order at the time – and he will be keen to show Reading of all clubs that they’ve made a mistake in letting him go.

This is one of the reasons why it would be a smart signing for Bielsa – but he needs to offload a centre-back or two if this move is to work out.

Toby Wilding

This feels like it would be something of a strange move for Leeds United to make in all honesty.

Admittedly, Dickie has been extremely impressive for QPR since making the move up to the Championship with them last summer, so he could be ready to make the step-up to the Premier League sooner rather than later.

However, with Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk all currently on the books at Elland Road, it just doesn’t feel like another central defender such as Dickie is something they need to add to their squad at the minute, particularly when centre midfielders and wingers are seemingly on the agenda.

Indeed, with plenty of time remaining on Dickie’s current contract, QPR would also be in a strong position to demand a decent fee for the centre back, which could take a chunk out of Leeds’ budget that they may need to spend on other positions.

As a result, you feel that there may be more sensible options in other positions that Leeds would be better off targeting in what remains of the window.