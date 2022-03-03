“Destined for bigger things” – Preston North End fan pundit makes admission over future Liverpool agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End’s FLW fan pundit Sam Weeden believes that Sepp van den Berg is destined for bigger and better things beyond the 2021/22 campaign.

Van den Berg has been a revelation on loan with North End from Liverpool, making serious strides in his first spells in the Championship.

The defender has made a combined 55 appearances in all competitions for Preston, across two loan spells from Anfield.

That current loan agreement will expire in the summer, and despite Preston’s obvious desire for the 20-year-old to return once more, there’s an acceptance amongst some supporters that this is probably the last they’ll see of van den Berg in a North End shirt.

“I think I speak for everyone at Preston, whether that’s Ryan Lowe, Peter Ridsdale or anyone, they’d love to get Sepp van den Berg on loan for another season,” Sam explained to FLW.

“He came in and replaced Ben Davies, who was a massive hitter for Preston at the time, and the fact Davies isn’t really talked about anymore is a credit to how well van den Berg has done.

“It’s his first proper run of games in the Championship. He’s only just turned 20 now, so how he’s been playing from just 19-years-old is incredible.

“He’s said previously that this will be his last loan spell, he’s enjoyed the memories and the club will always be in his heart, but I think he’s destined for bigger things than Preston North End.

“That’s no disrespect to us. Liverpool will probably look to loan him to a higher or more competitive level for his ability, whether that’s abroad, a Premier League loan or he stays there as a fourth or fifth choice defender.

“He’s got a massive future in the game and we’ve been very lucky to have him at Preston North End. We should try (and re-sign him) and we’d be stupid not to, but he’s destined for bigger things. We will certainly miss him because he’s been a massive part of the club.”

The Verdict

Van den Berg has come on leaps and bounds at Preston over the last year or so. His performance levels have been really good and there will be a desire within Ryan Lowe to keep him on board beyond this season.

You can accept that in the long-term, van den Berg’s level will be above the Championship and he’s alluded to the fact that this might be his last loan with North End, but in football you should never say never.

Lowe has great contacts at Liverpool and if Preston can be serious with their ambition next season, focusing on the play-offs, it might be an environment that can help van den Berg further.

There’s not much difference competing at the top-end of the Championship and the bottom of the Premier League, which is worth considering.

A lot would have to fall into place, but Preston’s handling of the young defender means you can’t rule anything out. If it is to be the Championship for the 20-year-old, Deepdale is the obvious place for him to go.

