‘Destined for bigger and better things’ – Nottingham Forest loanee attracting transfer interest: The verdict

Nottingham Forest loanee James Garner is attracting interest from Brighton & Hove Albion, Norwich City and Scottish champions Rangers for next season, according to his agent Steven Beck.

In an interview with Stretty News, Beck revealed that he would be shocked if Premier League clubs don’t come in for Manchester United’s Garner this summer on loan following his performances for Nottingham Forest this season.

The 20-year-old has been virtually an ever-present in the Forest starting line-up since arriving mid-season, scoring twice including the only goal yesterday in their 1-0 victory away at Cardiff City.

Garner is destined for big things and whilst Forest fans will want him to stick around for a full campaign in 2021/22, regular minutes in the Premier League or perhaps European competition could mean that the Championship side have no chance of retaining his services.

Our FLW writers have shared their thoughts on whether they think Forest have a realistic chance of keeping the midfield supremo for another season…

Jacob Potter

I’d be surprised if he returned to the City Ground.

Garner has been brilliant for Nottingham Forest this season, and I think he’s destined for bigger and better things.

A move to Rangers or a team in the Premier League are likely to be too good of an opportunity to turn down in the future.

The midfielder is set for a bright future ahead of him if his performances in the early stages of his senior career are anything to go by.

Forest haven’t been good enough as a collective this season, and I think they’ll know deep down that they’re fighting a losing battle to keep him at the club beyond this season.

Ned Holmes

If there is interest from Premier League clubs, I can’t see United sending Garner back on loan to Forest.

He’s been excellent there this term and they deserve credit for his development but the Old Trafford club will want him to get some top flight experience next term.

The Reds can’t offer that but the likes of Norwich City and Brighton can, so if United can get them to guarantee Garner playtime they’ll surely be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Likewise Rangers will be playing in Europe next term and fighting for silverware, so they’ll be above Forest in the pecking order.

Sadly for Chris Hughton’s squad, it’s hard to see him going back there.

Phil Spencer

Sorry Nottingham Forest fans, I just can’t.

James Garner has enjoyed a wonderful season so far with Watford in the first half of the campaign and then Forest in the second.

I’d go as far as to say that Garner has been one of the best midfielders in the Championship and that means that he’ll likely be afforded an opportunity to showcase his talent in a higher league.

Brighton, Norwich and Rangers would all be a big step up for Garner and it’s that kind of move that I can see him making.

Garner is too good for the Championship now and so I think Forest fans will have to let this one go.