‘Destined for bigger and better things’ – Celtic plot transfer for 25-year-old EFL player: The verdict

Scottish giants Celtic are eyeing a potential move for Preston North End centre-back Ben Davies, as per journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his contract at Deepdale and is attracting interest from the SPFL champions.

Davies has been a consistent figure in Alex Neil’s Preston side with him making 38 appearances for the Lilywhites last season as they just missed out on a spot in the Championship play-offs.

So, would Davies prove a good signing for Celtic? Can you see Preston offloading him?

The team here at FLW take a look….

George Harbey

This should be a no-brainer of a signing for Celtic.

Following their shock defeat in the Champions League qualifying round, it really wouldn’t surprise me if some of Celtic’s high-profile players now looked to move on, especially Kristoffer Ajer.

Davies would be an excellent addition for Celtic. He’s come up leaps and bounds since returning from a loan spell at Fleetwood Town and became a real leader for Preston North End in the heart of their defence.

Ball-playing, left-sided centre-backs who are equally as dominant in the air are hard to come by nowadays, and Davies is arguably the best in the Championship at what he does.

You can definitely see a deal materialising if Celtic step up their pursuit of the player, and North End certainly have a tricky situation on their hands. Do they look to cash in for a decent price this summer, or wait and potentially lose him for nothing next year?

Jacob Potter

I’m not surprised to hear that he’s attracting interest this summer.

Davies has shown that he’s a solid option to have in the heart of defence, and I think he’d be more than capable of making the step up to either Celtic, Stuttgart or FC Cologne.

It’ll be interesting to see whether this prompts Preston to try and tie him down to a new contract in the near future, as he’s a player with a promising future ahead of him.

But with the likes of Celtic reportedly interested in landing his signature, you have to imagine that the Lilywhites might be fighting a losing battle to keep him at the club.

He’s clearly destined for bigger and better things, and a move to Celtic could present him with the perfect opportunity to further his career in the right direction.

George Dagless

I think Preston will be tempted for sure.

It sounds like Celtic could see some good players leave this summer after their European failure and Kris Ajer is one man they are at risk of losing.

A new defender is obviously going to be needed, then, but one that doesn’t cost a bomb will be needed as well and Davies fits the bill for Celtic.

In the last year of his contract, Preston might be tempted to get a fee for him before risk losing him on a free whilst, because of that contract, Celtic won’t have to pay through the nose.

He’s a good player that could be tempted by a switch to Glasgow and so I’d certainly not rule this one out.