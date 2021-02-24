‘Destined for a top club’ – Key Norwich City player tipped for exit amid Arsenal links: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Norwich City are looking strong this season and will be aiming to achieve a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking this year.

Indeed, recent results have allowed them to open up a gap at the top of the table once more and they’ll be looking to maintain that now between this moment in time and the end of the campaign.

The likes of Emi Buendia will be looking to help them along, then, with him staying put in January despite intense speculation suggesting that he might be heading to Arsenal.

Those rumours could well return in the summer regardless of whether the Yellows go up, of course, and for FLW’s Norwich City fan pundit Fred Garratt-Stanley it is only a matter of time before Buendia completes a move to such a club.

He said:

“Anyone who has regularly observed Emi Buendia’s performances in the Championship knows he is far too good for this level.

“His passing ability, intricate skill and increased goal contributions allow him to consistently dictate games, and during the 2019-20 campaign, he proved he could do this at the highest level (only De Bruyne, Grealish and Alexander-Arnold created more chances than him, despite City finishing 20th).

“It’s been an absolute delight watching Buendia at Norwich; however, he is destined for a top club sooner or later.”

Our Verdict

It’s fair to say Buendia has the quality to be a regular performer in the Premier League for seasons on end and that could well mean he leaves Norwich City sooner rather than later, even if they do go up this year.

He’s of an age where he can still get better but also has that level of quality already good enough for the Premier League – it just remains to be seen if he is going to go in the summer or if the Yellows can hold on that little bit longer.

