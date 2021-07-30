Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Destination Premier League’ – Many Coventry City fans react to the arrival of Chelsea player

4 mins ago

Coventry City have confirmed the loan signing of Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen. 

The teenager has joined the Sky Blues as part of a season-long loan deal, as the club continue their push to consolidate themselves in the Championship after last season’s impressive 16th-placed finish.

Maatsen, who is still only 19 years of age, spent last season in League One with Charlton Athletic. The Dutch-born defender made 31 starts, adding a further three appearances from the bench, as he cemented a starting spot at the third-tier club.

In a season that ultimately ended in The Addicks agonisingly missing out on the play-off positions, Maatsen netted once and grabbed three assists, proving to be an attacking threat, as well as a composed and assured defender.

Maatsen joined Chelsea in 2018 after spells in his youth career with Feyenoord, Sparta Rotterdam, and PSV Eindhoven.

Joining ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, Maatsen scored once and provided four assists in his first four games for the club’s U18 side, earning him an early call-up to U23s football.

Maatsen added a further seven appearances to his name at U23-level in what remained of the 2018/19 campaign, playing in a variety of positions.

The following season, Maatsen featured 12 times for the club’s U23 side, captaining the team on two occasions.

Here, we take a look at how some Coventry fans have reacted to the club’s newest recruit…


