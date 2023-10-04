Highlights Ipswich Town may have dodged a bullet by not signing Ellis Simms, as he has struggled to make an impact at Coventry City after a successful spell at Sunderland.

Simms has lost his place in the starting XI and has been used as an impact substitute, struggling to adapt to a new team and lacking confidence.

Compared to George Hirst, who Ipswich signed instead, Simms has provided less in terms of shots, key passes, and defensive contributions, making Hirst a better fit for the team.

During the summer transfer window, striker Ellis Simms was a much-talked-about player, as teams like Ipswich Town were interested in his services.

The forward had a successful spell at Sunderland, and that resulted in his parent club, Everton, recalling him.

However, while he played for the club in the Premier League, it seemed he didn’t make the impact Sean Dyche hoped for, and instead the Toffees were open to offers.

As mentioned, Ipswich were one side interested, but they also had competition from Swansea City and Coventry City, with the latter being the eventual winners.

However, a few months later, it seems that while Ipswich fans may have been disappointed at the time, the club may have dodged a bullet by signing the forward.

Why should Ipswich Town be relieved they didn’t sign Ellis Simms?

Granted, it has only been a few months into his Coventry career, but the young forward has struggled to get going so far.

The 22-year-old has played in every league game for the Sky Blues, but it wasn’t until their recent game against QPR that he got off the scoresheet.

Before his double against the Rs, Simms struggled to adapt to a new team and has therefore not been able to carry on the form that saw him perform really well at the Stadium of Light.

Simms was a regular in the starting XI for Coventry, but in recent weeks he has lost his place and has been used as an impact sub.

Furthermore, before his goals on Saturday, Simms wasn’t really offering much going forward, as he averaged just 1.8 shots per game, with him only completing 0.1 dribbles and his 0.1 key passes having yet to provide a single assist, as per WhoScored.com.

Furthermore, he seems to be a player who is very low on confidence, and this may change after his double against QPR. But given how much the Sky Blues paid for the forward in the summer and how his game is, Kieran McKenna may be relieved that Ipswich didn’t go into a transfer battle with Coventry.

Was Ipswich Town right to sign George Hirst instead of Ellis Simms?

Hirst and Simms are similar players, as they both like to run the channels as well as be focal figures at the top end of the pitch.

So, you would have to presume that if Ipswich did sign Simms, they would not have gone after Hirst from Leicester City as well.

So, now the question is whether Ipswich should be pleased with the signing of Hirst instead of Simms. Both players have struggled in front of goal this season, but it seems Hirst is offering a lot more to Ipswich than Simms is offering Coventry.

Hirst is averaging 2.6 shots per game, and while he has completed the same number of dribbles as Simms, the forward is offering more key passes, with 0.8 so far.

McKenna likes for his strikers to work hard, and Hirst definitely fits into that category, as he does his defensive duties, averaging 0.4 clearances and 0.3 blocks, as per WhoScored.com.

Both players seem very similar but also have different aspects to their game, and while Coventry won the race for Simms, it seems so far this season that Ipswich may consider they got the better end of the deal, as they brought Hirst into the team, who is doing an excellent job for McKenna’s men.