Highlights Norwich City's recent form has been inconsistent, with periods of success followed by slumps in performance.

There are still doubts surrounding manager David Wagner and his ability to lead the team to the play-offs.

Norwich have a talented squad and should be performing better, but their inconsistency and defensive struggles are holding them back.

Norwich City boss David Wagner has overseen a decent run of form to give his side another go at claiming a play-off spot - but there needs to be a more consistent run of form before fans will be convinced of finishing in the top six.

Norwich have been the de facto 'yo-yo' club over the past half decade; winning promotion under Daniel Farke in 2018, they switched divisions for four years in a row before the run finally came to an end last season with the Canaries finishing in the bottom half of the Championship. The disastrous season had a chance to be turned around this campaign, and many believed the Carrow Road outfit would do so with an influx of young talent and born winners. But there are still huge questions lingering over the East Anglian outfit - with many of those in the form of Wagner himself.

Norwich City recent form

Norwich are a team that, even throughout Dean Smith's tenure for the first half of last season, continue to go through spells of severe inconsistency. A superb start to last season saw the Canaries win eight games from 10 to sit in the top three until as late as early October, before a run of just three wins in 14 saw them slip to 11th, with Smith being sacked and Wagner brought in.

The German started extremely well with six wins from nine games, thrusting them back into the play-off picture, and an impressive win over Millwall in early March saw Norwich go sixth - but a total collapse of one win in 11 to end the season saw them finish in the bottom half.

The same rings true this season; a strong start saw Norwich win four of their opening six games in the campaign, before another horrid run ensued. Seven losses, one win and one draw saw them go from promotion pushers to 17th in the league - but right enough, it’s only been four losses in the league since November.

You can never quite tell what you’re going to get with the Carrow Road outfit, but the current trend suggests that all of their wins recently will result in a loss of form at some point in the near future.

David Wagner overall viewpoint

It’s a reason as to why there are still question marks over Wagner. He shot to prominence by taking Huddersfield to the Premier League against all the odds, but he’s not exactly had a plain sailing career from that point onwards. And for a manager who seems to go from one extreme to the other, there is no basis to go off that you can back the Canaries to reach the play-offs despite their strong form.

David Wagner - managerial record with Norwich by season Season Games Wins Draws Losses 2022/23 20 7 5 8 2023/24 31 13 6 12 Overall record 51 20 11 20

With a 4-2-3-1 formation generally adopted by the German, there may need to be some tactical tweaks to avoid Norwich conceding so many goals - after all, they have conceded the second-most goals in the top half - and whilst only the top four have outscored them, strong defences win championships.

Where Norwich City should be finishing

Norwich have a squad laden with talent. Jon Rowe, Borja Sainz, Sam McCallum, Marcelino Nunez and Gabriel Sara are all top players who could quite easily feature in the Premier League at some point in their careers, whilst the experience of getting out of the division in the likes of Ashley Barnes, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley and more should be enough to see the Canaries at least coast into the play-offs.

But for whatever reason, that simply isn't happening right now. Looking at other teams pushing for the play-offs, it's puzzling to think why Norwich aren't firmly in the top six.

Hull City have an exciting young squad and manager but lack experience, whilst Coventry City aren't as talented as Norwich on paper but boast a solid gaffer with all players pulling the same way. When taking those into account, it's easy to begin pointing the finger at Wagner.

Of course, the Canaries are just two points outside the play-offs and there is every chance they could achieve that feat, but with past endeavours, you wouldn't hang your hat on that eventuality.