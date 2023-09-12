Highlights Leicester City's season has started well and they sit third in the table, with a good understanding of the new approach under Enzo Maresca.

Conor Coady's return from injury presents a big decision for Maresca, as his quality on the ball and leadership make him a vital player for Leicester.

The upcoming match against Southampton will be a chance for Leicester to bounce back after their loss to Hull and see where they stand among other promotion hopefuls. Coady's presence in the XI could be crucial for a statement win.

After a summer of major change at Leicester City following their relegation, the club will be pleased with how the season has begun.

Despite defeat against Hull City last time out, Enzo Maresca’s men sit third in the table, having won four on the bounce prior to that.

The former Manchester City chief was always going to need time to implement his style, but the early signs are positive, with the group having a good understanding of the new approach.

Conor Coady set to return for Leicester

Even though Leicester have started well, with a generally settled XI, there’s a big decision looming for Maresca as Conor Coady returns to action.

The centre-back was brought in from Wolves in the summer, and he had been expected to be a key figure for the side, but a foot injury means he is yet to play for the club.

In his absence, Jannik Vestergard has stepped into partner Wout Faes, and the duo have done very well on the whole.

So, there could be no complaints if the duo kept their place in the XI, but bringing Coady back into the team would be a smart decision now he is fit.

Firstly, the England international was bought to be first-choice, and he has made over 150 Premier League appearances in the past five years, so he has good pedigree, and he will be able to thrive in the second tier.

More importantly though, Coady is more suited than any of the other centre-backs to help implement the style that Maresca wants, so he can help take the team to the next level.

The 30-year-old has outstanding technical ability for a defender, and his passing will offer a new attacking dimension.

We know that Leicester are a side that will look to dominate the ball, and Coady is capable of making key passes from deep. Whether it’s a long diagonal, which was his trademark at Wolves, or firing the ball between the lines, he will bring a lot to the team on the ball.

As well as that, Coady is a real leader. The game at Southampton is arguably one of the most challenging fixtures in the division, so there’s a chance that Leicester will be put under pressure for spells.

In that period, Maresca’s side will need to be organised and show character, which is where Coady excels.

He is the sort of player that the whole team will appreciate, as he reads the game well, he knows where his teammates need to be, and he will ensure they have a good shape off the ball.

Again, it’s not to say that Vestergaard doesn’t have those qualities, but Coady offers more in this aspect.

Leicester look to bounce back after Hull loss

The international break has given Maresca a chance to work with the majority of his squad on a daily basis, which he will have welcomed.

Going to Southampton will be the perfect challenge for the side after the disappointing Hull loss, and it will be a chance for the Foxes to see where they are in comparison to another automatic promotion hopeful.

For the test, Maresca will want his best team, and even though it may be harsh on Vestergaard, or potentially Faes, the reality is that Coady’s quality on the ball and leadership will make him a vital player this season.

So, now he’s back fit, he should be in the XI as Leicester look to get back on track with what could be a statement win at Southampton.