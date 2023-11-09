Highlights Haji Wright has struggled to score goals since joining Coventry City and offset the loss of their top scorer Viktor Gyokeres.

Wright's performance in the recent match against Preston North End, where he scored two goals, offers hope for his future success.

Wright's contribution in front of goal will be crucial for Coventry's chances of improving their league position and achieving positive results.

One position that was clearly on the agenda for Coventry City during the summer transfer window, was centre forward.

After the Sky Blues missed out on promotion to the Premier League following defeat in the Championship play-off final, the club's top scorer from each of the last two seasons, Viktor Gyokeres, would depart for pastures new.

The Sweden international, who scored 38 Championship goals in those final two years of his Coventry career, would head for Portugal, joining Sporting CP for a reported €20million.

That of course, left the Championship club with a major void to fill in terms of attacking firepower, and one new face that was brought in to help fill that void, was Haji Wright.

Having spent the last two years in Turkey with top-flight side Antalyaspor, Wright joined Coventry this summer, with the Sky Blues paying a club-record fee of €9million on a four-year contract.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

But having completed that move to the CBS Arena, it is probably fair to say that things have not quite gone as Wright or Coventry would have hoped so far.

How has Wright started his Coventry career?

Since his arrival in the Championship in the summer, Wright has played some part in all 15 league games that the Sky Blues have contested since the start of the campaign.

However, the American international is arguably yet to start producing the goals that Coventry would hope for from him, if he is to offset the loss they are feeling from the lack of Gyokeres' presence in front of goal.

Going into his side's clash with Preston North End at Deepdale, Wright had scored just twice in 14 league games for Coventry since the season began.

As a striker whose job it is to score goals, the 25-year-old will no doubt have been desperate to get on the scoresheet more often than that.

In Wright's case, that will be further enhanced by the price tag put on him as Coventry's record signing, and the pressure of turning the club's form around after a slow start to the season that sees them looking slightly nervously over their shoulder at the relegation zone, rather than competing for a place in the play-offs once again.

However, the events of that clash with Preston, may well give hope both to Wright and those associated with Coventry, that Saturday's match at Deepdale, could become something of a turning point for the striker at his new club.

Why could Saturday's match with Preston be significant for Wright and Coventry?

Ultimately, there would be yet more disappointment for Coventry from that clash with Preston at Deepdale over the weekend.

It was the hosts who would run out 3-2 winners in that game, condemning Mark Robins' side to a fourth consecutive defeat that leaves them 20th in the Championship table, four points clear of the bottom three.

Despite that, the identity of the scorer of Coventry's two goals in that name does arguably present the club with a welcome boost, with Wright finding the net twice in that game.

After opening the scoring just after the half-hour mark by showing a goalscorer's instinct with a close range finish on the rebound, the 25-year-old got his second of the game late on in a similar way, this time to make it 3-2 and give the Sky Blues a route back into the game that they were ultimately unable to take.

Although that may not have been enough to get anything from the game, the fact that Wright was able to make a significant contribution for Coventry at times when they needed him to - and double his goals tally for the club in the process - ought to at least give him the confidence to make those sort of moves into those positions again in the future.

That in turn, will no doubt give him even more chances to put away in front of goal, allowing him to make a similar sort of impact in that area to Gyokeres before him, and ensuring that Coventry have a greater chance of picking up more positive results through his contributions.

So with all that in mind, it seems that from what was yet another difficult afternoon on Saturday, there is at least one significant positive for Coventry to take, thanks to that impact from Wright himself.