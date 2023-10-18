Highlights Key takeaways:

Dan James has been in red-hot form, contributing to eight goals in his last nine games for club and country.

James had a strange career at Leeds, departing after just one year and spending a season on loan at Fulham.

James has been heavily involved in Leeds' plans, but his role should be as a substitute to maximize his impact off the bench.

Dan James has begun the season in red-hot form, contributing to eight goals in his last nine games for club and country so far this campaign for Leeds United and Wales.

He has had a strange career in West Yorkshire so far, after the 25-year-old departed Leeds last summer, only 12 months on from signing permanently for the club from Manchester United. He made the switch to then fellow Premier League side Fulham on a loan deal until the end of the season.

James was a somewhat divisive figure during his time at Elland Road during his first season, given his inconsistency in terms of decision-making with the ball but his stellar effort off it in terms of pressing and intensity, which made many Leeds fans appreciate him for his efforts.

However, he was moved on by the Whites due to Willy Gnonto’s arrival from FC Zurich, and in the hope of more regular game time elsewhere in the top-flight.

Despite naturally being a winger, he was often used as a makeshift striker due to Leeds’ lack of fit and available options in the centre-forward position, but he managed to play a total of 40 games for Jesse Marsch and Marcelo Bielsa, scoring four and assisting a further five times in the process.

James then didn't have the best time of things in West London, scoring three and assisting a solitary goal from 23 appearances for the Cottagers. He is now back at Leeds and was heavily involved in the pre-season games under Daniel Farke, and subsequently brought back into the first-team fold.

Since then, he has been heavily involved in Leeds' plans. James missed the games to Ipswich Town, Salford City, and Sheffield Wednesday due to injury but has started eight of the 10 games he has been available for in a Leeds shirt.

What should James' role be with Leeds?

He even notched his first goal of the season for the Whites prior to the international break, with the winger burying from Georginio Rutter's cross which was helped on by Crysencio Summerville's flick to open the scoring against Bristol City.

However, it has perhaps been for Wales in games against Gibraltar and Croatia where we have seen the best of what James can offer, assisting three times from the bench already this term. The assist for Croatia came just three minutes after his introduction to the game as well.

His pace, pressing, and physical output are obviously impressive, but for £25 million, Leeds needed to see more consistent output and technical quality, but they could get even more out of him from the bench.

Of course, in particular game scenarios it may be best to start James for that off the ball intensity, but in the majority of matches, his pace should be seen from the bench to greater affect. Utilising James like that could be to see out games with his defensive output unmatched by any of Leeds' other wingers, or to stretch games against tired legs when Leeds are in search of a goal.

As a starter, he is better off playing high and wide and hugging the touchline, because when asked to invert and drift infield he begins to make consistently poorer decisions in possession. James will turn the ball over by running down blind alleys or attempting to get ill-advised shots away from the edge of the box.

Simplifying him to a touchline winger role, or a purely chaotic role from the bench will get more out of the 25-year-old. Especially when considering Leeds boast a wealth of options out wide at present, with the likes of Summerville, Gnonto, and Jaidon Anthony who all have far greater quality in terms of their decision-making and technical ceiling.

They are the envy of most sides in the Championship in terms of their wingers, and that isn't to mention Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison who are currently out on loan who could return in 2024/25, either. Rutter and Ian Poveda could also be deployed out wide in a crisis, meaning it may be the position with the best depth in Leeds' squad at present.

Of those named, only Anthony's work rate and out of possession intensity is close to James' but with Leeds attempting to dominate and break teams down this season, it makes more sense to bench James. That's in spite of what has been a strong return in terms of his goal and assist output so far. It could possibly increase further in bench appearances, though, by playing more to James' strengths.

His skillset needs that simplification, but he could be an important player for Farke this term, if he uses him correctly in a system which relies more on creativity and dribbling efficiency than speed and intensity.