Sheffield United should be looking to keep Daniel Jebbison in the summer transfer window, despite interest from Ipswich Town in the striker.

That's according Football League World's Sheffield United fan pundit, Owain Wyse, who says that he believes the club still feel the 20-year-old has something to offer at Bramall Lane.

After initially coming through the youth ranks with the Blades, Jebbison was handed his senior debut by the club in May 2021.

That same month, he became the youngest player to score on their first Premier League start, in a 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

However, the striker has yet to fully kick-on from that for Sheffield United. To date, Jebbison has scored just three goals and provided only one assist in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Blades.

Even so, he is still starting to attract interest from elsewhere ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ipswich Town eyeing Daniel Jebbison swoop

According to a report from journalist Alan Nixon, Ipswich are ready to make a move for Jebbison come the end of the season.

As things stand, the striker is set to be out of contract at the end of this season, but at 20-years-old, Sheffield United would be entitled to a compensation fee due to his age.

Even so, it is thought that the Tractor Boys would be willing to go to a tribunal in order to secure the services of Jebbison come the summer.

However, Sheffield United have apparently discussed the prospect of extending the striker's contract at Bramall Lane, and it seems there is some hope among the fanbase that they are able to do that.

Sheffield United verdict on Jebbison future revealed

Given the current situation surrounding his contract, the Blades do have a decision to make over whether or not to keep him.

Although Wyse admits he is still to be convinced by Jebbison, he does feel as though the club should be looking to retain the striker due to the backing they have given him.

When asked by Football League World whether his club should be looking to secure a new contract for Jebbison amid that interest from Ipswich, the Sheffield United fan said: "Jebbison is a strange one for me. I have to say when I've seen him play I've not been particularly impressed.

"He seems to struggle to stay fit for whatever reason. Yet despite all of this, the club seem to really like him. There seems to be constant speculation around him and his future and as a club we definitely seem to see something in him.

"For that reason, for me, despite not really seeing enough of him, I do hope that we sign him up."

While Sheffield United have seen their relegation back to the Championship confirmed, Ipswich Town could be set to leapfrog them into the Premier League.

The Tractor Boys will be promoted on the final day of the season, if they avoid defeat to Huddersfield Town - who are all but certain to go down - on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield United should be looking to keep Daniel Jebbison

It would seem to make sense for Sheffield United to try and keep Jebbison at Bramall Lane beyond the current campaign.

There can be no denying that things have not worked out for the striker since he broke into the Sheffield United first-team.

However, as he showed with that goal against Everton, and the level of interest there is in him, it is clear that there is potential there.

As a result, Sheffield United may want to exploit that before they move him on to a club such as Ipswich.

Indeed, if they were to agree a new contract with Jebbison, it would give them the chance to make a bigger profit on him in the future, after benefitting from his influence on the pitch.

So with that in mind, you get the feeling a new contract for the striker does have to be on the agenda for Sheffield United.