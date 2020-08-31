‘Desperation’ – Plenty of Watford fans react as former star linked with return

Watford could be set to add former Hornets attacker Fernando Forestieri to their ranks, after he’s been training with the club in recent weeks.

The 30-year-old was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the last campaign, and he’s not yet been picked up by a club.

In his previous stint at Vicarage Road, he was an influential figure and netted 18 times in just under 80 games as helped the Hornets earn promotion to the Premier League, before leaving to Sheffield Wednesday in 2015 for a fee of around £3 million.

During his time with the Owls he scored 40 times in over 100 games and helped the club reach a play-off final, and a semi-final.

Now, the forward is without a club and is training with Watford ahead of the new campaign which kicks-off in under two weeks time.

Here’s how Watford supporters reacted to the news that Forestieri re-signing is a possibility for their club…

The thought of seeing Forestieri in a #watfordfc shirt again has hit me right in the 'feels'. — Jacob Culshaw (@jacob_culshaw) August 30, 2020

We've all had our fun, but the Forestieri thing *is* a joke right? #WatfordFC — Colm (@colmuacuinn) August 30, 2020

the thought of forestieri coming back and playing for us makes me so happy. make it happen Watford 💛 #WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/vO1L9WF7k5 — caity😼 (@wfccaity) August 30, 2020

If Forestieri hadn't played for us before no one would be getting excited about him potentially joining us now

Great showman but not going to push us to promotion #WatfordFC — Matthew SladePedrick (@Mattpsp) August 30, 2020

Fernando Forestieri thoughts: It would make sense. He’s not the definitive answer to Watford’s problems, but he offers depth and experience, two qualities that are essential to any competitive Championship squad Plus he’s instantly a fan favourite, and on a free#Watfordfc https://t.co/LmUzujJDQC — Jack (@JackCian99) August 30, 2020

#Watfordfc chasing ex players to bolster a squad. There’s a reason Forestieri isn’t being kept on at another Championship club. Desperation? — Chris G (@Chris_G_) August 30, 2020