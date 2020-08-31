Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Desperation’ – Plenty of Watford fans react as former star linked with return

Watford could be set to add former Hornets attacker Fernando Forestieri to their ranks, after he’s been training with the club in recent weeks.

The 30-year-old was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the last campaign, and he’s not yet been picked up by a club.

In his previous stint at Vicarage Road, he was an influential figure and netted 18 times in just under 80 games as helped the Hornets earn promotion to the Premier League, before leaving to Sheffield Wednesday in 2015 for a fee of around £3 million.

During his time with the Owls he scored 40 times in over 100 games and helped the club reach a play-off final, and a semi-final.

Now, the forward is without a club and is training with Watford ahead of the new campaign which kicks-off in under two weeks time.

Here’s how Watford supporters reacted to the news that Forestieri re-signing is a possibility for their club…

