‘Desperation’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest developments on 31-y/o amid Owls links

Cypriot club Pafos FC have confirmed that Sam Hutchinson has been released from his contract amid links of a shock return to Sheffield Wednesday, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the club.

Hutchinson only arrived at Pafos Fc back in September following his release from Wednesday in the summer. That saw him bring an end to a seven-year spell with the Owls that was largely impacted by suspension and injury issues, but he did manage to produce a number of battling performances when he was fit and available.

The 31-year-old had fallen out of favour under Garry Monk last season and it was little surprise to see him depart the club in the summer. However, with Tony Pulis having now taken over as manager there have been reports that there could be a shock route back to Wednesday for Hutchinson as they look to bolster their squad.

It has now been confirmed by Pafos that Hutchinson has left the club by mutual consent, after making just seven appearances for the Cypriot side. That means he is now free to sign for a new club and Wednesday could potentially be one of the sides interested in taking him on a free transfer.

Many Wednesday fans were suggesting that his return would improve the squad and that he has the battling qualities they need at the moment. However, there were others who believe this move would be a backward step and show how desperate the Owls’ situation has become.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Get him back NOW https://t.co/CgOJaU4Sn3 — H (@H_Groombridge) December 26, 2020

Sam is better than what Wednesday currently have in that position. So would improve this team and he is a leader on the field, like KW, which this team is short of. — Richard Hercock (@RHercockYPSport) December 26, 2020

I'm not against this if the finances are right. It's obviously not a long term solution to anything but it gets a battler through the door who has a bit of quality on the ball. Wouldn't necessarily be my first choice but I understand the thinking behind it if it happens #swfc — Craig Busby (@CraigoBuzz) December 26, 2020

A voice, leader with quality and no fee to pay. No brainer! The midfield is beyond light so would add. Hopefully welcome back Hutch. — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) December 26, 2020

Not sure he would solve either our discipline issues, or our quality issues. — Woody (@mwoodjnr) December 26, 2020

What a joke and just goes to show what a tinpot outfit we are — BigAl76 (@uptheowls76) December 26, 2020

Desperation — Lawrence (@twentyfiveyears) December 26, 2020

1 step forward 50 steps back — lee shaw (@leeshawswfc) December 26, 2020