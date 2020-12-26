Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Desperation’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to latest developments on 31-y/o amid Owls links

Cypriot club Pafos FC have confirmed that Sam Hutchinson has been released from his contract amid links of a shock return to Sheffield Wednesday, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the club.

Hutchinson only arrived at Pafos Fc back in September following his release from Wednesday in the summer. That saw him bring an end to a seven-year spell with the Owls that was largely impacted by suspension and injury issues, but he did manage to produce a number of battling performances when he was fit and available.

The 31-year-old had fallen out of favour under Garry Monk last season and it was little surprise to see him depart the club in the summer. However, with Tony Pulis having now taken over as manager there have been reports that there could be a shock route back to Wednesday for Hutchinson as they look to bolster their squad.

It has now been confirmed by Pafos that Hutchinson has left the club by mutual consent, after making just seven appearances for the Cypriot side. That means he is now free to sign for a new club and Wednesday could potentially be one of the sides interested in taking him on a free transfer.

Many Wednesday fans were suggesting that his return would improve the squad and that he has the battling qualities they need at the moment. However, there were others who believe this move would be a backward step and show how desperate the Owls’ situation has become.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


