Leeds United are reportedly eyeing a January transfer raid for Sporting CP defensive midfielder Dario Essugo, with the 19-year-old currently on loan at UD Las Palmas in La Liga.

The report comes via Alan Nixon on his Patreon account, which claims that the West Yorkshire outfit wish to offer a loan-to-buy agreement for the player in the middle of their battle for Championship promotion.

The 19-year-old has been enjoying a mostly productive loan in Spain with Las Palmas this season, but Leeds are looking to offer a deal to Sporting that is good enough to break that agreement and sign him themselves during the winter window.

As per Nixon's report, Leeds previously attempted to sign Essugo in the summer, but Sporting decided that loaning him to La Liga would benefit him more. In order to complete any deal, Sporting are said to be wanting a permanent fee included.

The youngster could be worth a fee of around £6 million for Leeds this January, but do they need any additions at the base of their midfield with the likes of Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell impressing in the absence of Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, and with Josuha Guilavogui and Charlie Crew also on the books?

The Leeds United verdict on Dario Essugo

We asked FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith for his thoughts on the latest link and whether the money would be better off used elsewhere, given the Whites' midfield depth at present.

He said: "I don't personally think that defensive midfield is going to be a position that Leeds are going to be looking to improve in the January window, but someone like Essugo appears to be worth considering.

"Just in general terms, if the club are keen to add him in, he's got plenty of potential at 19, and that might be worth considering investing in when the January window comes round.

"We can get him in for the long-term, rather than just the here and now. However, a defensive midfield signing like that, I can't help but think if Leeds do make a move for him, then it leaves Ilia Gruev completely out in the cold with his injury.

"He's still a long way from recovering from it, but by the time he has recovered, he is likely to be surplus to requirements if Essugo comes in.

"We do look okay in midfield, at the moment, even with Gruev out. Guilavogui has come in, and Ethan Ampadu has now returned as well. Also, you look at just how good both Ampadu and Rothwell have been.

"If we are wanting to set aside £6 million for a supposed loan to buy, then I don't think we desperately need Essugo to tip us towards promotion.

"I think that money would be better served on an attacking player."

With Leeds striving to return to the Premier League, there’s a lot of competition for places, especially in midfield areas where they already have established options, but Essugo could be a player for the long-term before eventually knocking on the door for first-team opportunities in the future.

Outside of Guilavogui, though, each of Leeds' permanently contracted midfielders is aged under 27, so Essugo may well be waiting a while before he has a clear pathway into the first-team past the likes of Tanaka and Ampadu in their prime. Farke could be looking at other areas of the pitch to strengthen first rather than his engine room next month.

Having said that, his combative style could translate well to English football. Essugo is physically robust for his age and size. Standing at 5'10”, Essugo has the physical presence both in terms of his strength and engine to compete at the highest level if he develops further technically in the meantime.