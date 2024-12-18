This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are in the mix for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Carlos Corberan’s side are among the clubs chasing a top six finish in the Championship, so will see the January transfer window as a potential opportunity to boost their play-off chances.

However, it remains to be seen what kind of spending power the Baggies will have as they continue to work on improving their financial position.

West Brom were placed under an EFL-imposed business plan earlier this year, highlighting the precariousness of their position relative to the competition.

West Brom urged to pursue midfielder in January

When asked what the club’s number one transfer priority should be in January, FLW’s West Brom fan pundit Callum Burgess identified a creative midfielder.

He believes the team needs someone who can run the game, much like supporters hoped John Swift could when he arrived from Reading in 2023.

“I think Albion can use the example of Giorgi Chakvetadze and his performance for Watford on Sunday as the type of midfielder that Albion is clearly lacking,” Burgess told Football League World.

“I think Albion really need to go into the transfer market to look for a midfielder, probably on loan is all we’ll be able to get.

“And I think Albion’s desperately missing a midfielder who is able to take players on and is able to run games from midfield.

“I’m not sure where Albion will be able to buy that, especially with the transfer restrictions they’ll likely be operating from, as they’re still coming out of the Guochan Lai era, and some of the shackles that held the club back.

“I think if Albion can get a midfielder who can play as a number eight or a number 10, who is able to run games, sort of like what we were hoping John Swift would be able to do, but has unfortunately been unable to do so so far this season.

“I’d say, personally, a midfielder would be a high priority in January.”

West Brom lack cutting edge

Josh Maja has been a great outlet this season, but the team has become reliant on him for goals amid a general lack of cutting edge elsewhere.

The team needs a playmaker that can create chances from nothing and help control games.

John Swift's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of 17/12/2024) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 73.35 Pass Completion (%) 85.10 Progressive Passes 7.71 Progressive Carries 1.90 Successful Take-ons 0.67 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.90 Progressive Passes Received 3.62

West Brom clearly have a lot of potential under Corberan, and have been very hard to beat this season.

But this lack of extra attacking firepower is currently holding them back, and a proper creative outlet from midfield could be a big help in turning their many draws into consistent wins.