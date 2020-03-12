‘Desperate’, ‘Underrated’ ‘Poor’ – Many Birmingham City fans weigh in on defender question

Marc Roberts has arguably been one of Birmingham City’s most consistent performers this season, with the former Barnsley centre back having formed a good bond with both Jake Clarke-Salter and Harlee Dean.

In the mold of a more traditional English centre-back, Roberts has a non-nonsense style of play that many would say is going out of date in modern football, with the defender often preferring to simply clear his lines rather than attempting to play his way out of trouble.

The 29-year-old’s statistics speak for themselves, with the towering Wakefield born man having played a total of 29 times for Blues this term, whilst also averaging an impressive 6.9 aerial duels won per game.

QUIZ: Can you identify these 15 Birmingham City players purely based on their date of birth and birthplace? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 Who is this? 26th June 1990 - Dalfsen, Netherlands Maikel Kieftenbeld Jeremie Bela Geraldo Bajrami Ivan Sunjic

Given the defender’s solid showings, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Birmingham City Fan Zone on Facebook for their opinion on what one word they would use to sum up Marc Roberts, yielding a variety of responses from the Birmingham faithful.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments made by supporters via social media earlier today.

David Howard Butler: Desperate.

Craig Wright: Poor.

Colin Wall: Rubbish.

Andrew Stevenson: Underrated.

Max Jon: Consistent.

Martin Ward: Good.

Joe James: Solid.