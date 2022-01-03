Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Desperate times’, ‘What have we become?’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are not at all happy as transfer link emerges

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Peterborough United’s Mark Beevers as they look to strengthen their defence this month.

Darren Moore has had plenty of problems at the back this season, with Marvin Johnson having converted from a winger to a centre-back to help the team.

Therefore, bringing in a new defender was always going to be a priority in January and Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Beevers is a target.

The 32-year-old is someone the Owls fans know all about, as he came through the ranks at Hillsborough and went on to play over 150 times for Wednesday before leaving in 2012.

Even though Beevers has won promotion from the third tier in the past, it’s fair to say most fans aren’t too excited at the prospect of the player returning as they feel the club should be aiming higher.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


