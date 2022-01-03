‘Desperate times’, ‘What have we become?’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are not at all happy as transfer link emerges

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Peterborough United’s Mark Beevers as they look to strengthen their defence this month.

Sheff Wed. Considering a return for centre half Mark Beevers. Peterborough would let him go. Other League One interest. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 3, 2022

Darren Moore has had plenty of problems at the back this season, with Marvin Johnson having converted from a winger to a centre-back to help the team.

Therefore, bringing in a new defender was always going to be a priority in January and Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Beevers is a target.

The 32-year-old is someone the Owls fans know all about, as he came through the ranks at Hillsborough and went on to play over 150 times for Wednesday before leaving in 2012.

Even though Beevers has won promotion from the third tier in the past, it’s fair to say most fans aren’t too excited at the prospect of the player returning as they feel the club should be aiming higher.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Ffs. Shows how far backwards the club has gone. Desperate times. Do you think chansiri will keep faith with Moore? Fans quickly turning against him — gilly (@gillyno9_gill) January 3, 2022

Beevers or Marvin Johnson What have we become 🤦‍♂️ #swfc https://t.co/Tifx0SUH41 — Rob Oldfield (@ROldfieldDesign) January 3, 2022

Liquidate the club at this point #SWFC https://t.co/5JOajulfoG — Elliot Reed (@Ellsjr1992) January 3, 2022

Better than Palmer, Johnson and Brennan makes sense — Paul (@oxley977) January 3, 2022

I know we like signing former players but jeez — ₜᵣᵤₙCₕ (@Trunch_) January 3, 2022