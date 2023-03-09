“Desperate” – Neil Warnock makes West Brom & Millwall admissions ahead of gruelling Huddersfield Town week

Huddersfield Town manager, Neil Warnock, has been sizing up the task at his side’s door in the build-up to March’s international break, with the Terriers facing West Brom, Norwich City and Millwall in a gruelling run of fixtures.

Warnock has picked up four points from his four games in-charge of Huddersfield since returning to the dugout. Despite that, the Terriers are firmly planted in the Championship’s bottom three, six points adrift of safety.

It’s a big ask painting a better picture this side of April, too, with Huddersfield travelling to West Brom and Millwall either side of hosting Norwich at the John Smith’s Stadium – three sides very much in the hunt for the play-offs this season.

Warnock stated after Tuesday’s goalless draw with Bristol City: “(We need to carry momentum) into every game really. Let’s be fair, West Brom are desperate to beat us on Saturday for the play-offs and Norwich are desperate to beat us to keep up there.

“Then we have a nice easy one at Millwall, don’t we? Nobody wants to go down there, do they?”

Games with West Brom and Norwich have an extra edge, with Huddersfield facing Carlos Corberan and David Wagner in those respective fixtures, two former managers that had success in West Yorkshire.

Warnock, though, went into greater detail discussing the trip to Millwall on March 18th, praising Gary Rowett.

“I always enjoy going to Millwall, you know what you are in for,” he continued. “Gary has done a fabulous job. They are in for the play-offs.

“It’s a tough week next week. That’s what the Championship is about and what I’ve missed.”

Huddersfield sit 23rd in the table, West Brom are ninth, with Norwich and Millwall in sixth and seventh respectively.

The Verdict

In terms of Huddersfield collecting points to pull themselves out of trouble, they are up against it in the coming week. It doesn’t get much tougher than the three games they’ve got.

However, facing Corberan and Wagner in back-to-back games is a nice little edge and something the Terriers fans can enjoy before a trip to Millwall.

That’s always difficult but, as Warnock states, it’s something he enjoys. He wants to upset a few clubs at the top of the table and this is a chance to do that.

No doubt his side will be motivated.

