‘Desperate for more’ – Sheffield Wednesday linked with 16-goal attacker: Fan’s Voice

Sheffield Wednesday are one of several Championship clubs interested in signing striker Luke Jephcott from Plymouth Argyle, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Jephcott has enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign at League One level so far this season, scoring 16 in 24 league appearances for the Pilgrims.

Now it seems as though the 21-year-old is starting to attract plenty of attention from further up the football pyramid.

According to this latest report , Sheffield Wendesday are one of several teams interested in a move for Jephcott, with Championship rivals Stoke and Derby also amongst those credited with an interest.

However, with plenty of apparent interest in the striker, and Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe dismissing those claims around the striker, it seems as though it may not be easy for Wednesday to bring Jephcott to Hillsborough in the summer.

Football League World’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Paul Reynolds has been discussing whether Jephcott would be a good signing for the club, and whether the 21-year-old is a player they need to sign.

He said: “In an article I previously wrote for FLW’s fan voice I was asked to name 5 realistic signing Sheffield Wednesday should target in January, among them I included Plymouth’s Luke Jephcott.

“The 21-year-old has been in superb form for Plymouth with 16 goals in the league already this season. Wednesday are desperate for more options up top and a young, hungry striker like Jephcott could prove to be a shrewd signing if the Owls can secure his signature.

“For me, the biggest concern with this transfer would be another Championship club beating us to it as he has been sounded out as a target for several clubs and with our recent financial issues it seems likely he could be offered a better deal elsewhere.”

Our Verdict

It does seem as though Jephcott would be a very good signing for Sheffield Wednesday if they can manage to pull it off.

The Owls have been badly lacking a goalscorer for much of this season, and if they do avoid relegation this season, that surely has to be a priority for them in the summer transfer window, to ensure they do not end up in the same situation next season.

Given Jephcott’s form for Plymouth so far this season, it does seem as though he could be an ideal candidate to fill that role for the Owls, and since he has adapted so well to League One this season, there may be an argument that he could do the same in the Championship.

Indeed, given he is still at such an early stage of his career, there is still plenty of time for Jephcott to improve even further, meaning he could be a big asset to Wednesday for years to come, if they are able to bring him in.

Considering the interest from elsewhere, winning the race for Jephcott could also provide a boost for Wednesday in terms of preventing a number of their rivals from strengthening their own squads, although given the precarious situation the Owls find themselves in at the moment, that may well be easier said than done.