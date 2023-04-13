Both Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle will be desperate to get a result this weekend due to Ipswich Town's form in recent weeks, according to EFL expert Carlton Palmer.

The former Owls midfielder believes that facing local rivals Exeter City will help Argyle get over the EFL Trophy defeat to Bolton Wanderers, which has "knocked the stuffing out of them a little bit".

Who are the favourites to win promotion out of Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle, and Ipswich Town?

Things are extremely tight at the top of League One after the events of the Easter Weekend - with Wednesday top with 84 points, Argyle a point back in second, and third-place Ipswich on 82 points.

Ipswich and Plymouth both have a game in hand over the league leaders but with fixtures coming thick and fast, that might not be as big an advantage as it seems.

All three are in League One action on Saturday and it's a big one for the Pilgrims, who face Exeter in the Devon derby.

Carlton Palmer's weekend prediction on Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle

Speaking to FLW, Palmer suggested the trip to St James Park could help Steven Schumacher's side get back to their best after Monday's defeat to Lincoln City and claimed that the form of Ipswich will worry the other sides in the race.

He explained: "Always local derbies are great because irrespective of league form, you're always up for them because it's bragging rights.

"Plymouth are not in a bad run of form, they've had two defeats and four wins in their last six games, so that's not bad. Sandwiched in between is that defeat in the cup final and I think that's knocked the stuffing out of them a little bit.

"The problem for both Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth is the impressive run that Ipswich Town are on, with five wins and a draw in their last six.

"Both Plymouth and Wednesday will be desperate to get a result on the weekend and for the Pilgrims, no better way than a local derby to kick-start their last six games and see them promoted to the Championship."