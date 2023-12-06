Highlights Sunderland have begun the search for a new manager after Tony Mowbray's departure. No immediate appointment is expected, and Mike Dodds is in charge temporarily.

Possible managerial candidates mentioned include Steven Schumacher, Julien Sablé, and John Eustace.

The next Sunderland manager will have to work with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, manage a young squad, and compete for promotion to the Premier League. It will be a difficult challenge.

Sunderland have begun the search for a new manager following the departure of Tony Mowbray on Monday evening.

The Black Cats announced the decision to part ways with the 60-year-old in the aftermath of their 1-1 draw with Millwall.

That was the third game in a row without a win, leading the Championship side to opt for a change in head coach.

No immediate appointment is expected, with Mike Dodds placed in charge of the first team squad on a temporary basis.

However, the likes of Will Still, Julien Sablé and John Eustace have all been mentioned as potential arrivals.

Schumacher would be a "good appointment"

FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke is unsure who will be appointed as Mowbray’s successor.

Of the names he has heard mentioned, Steven Schumacher is a standout candidate, but he has predicted that the eventual hire will be someone more left-field than the Plymouth Argyle boss.

“I’m pretty lost on that front,” Austwicke told Football League World.

“The only one who I know who I believe would be a good appointment would be Steven Schumacher from Plymouth.

“And I know his name’s been thrown around a little, I wouldn’t mind him.

“But I know there’s Julien Sablé, French coach I believe, assistant at Nice at the minute.

“He could be okay.

“That’s the beauty of this, we’re probably going to get someone no one knows anything about.

“And you can Google and you can look at his record but you’re not really going to see the full picture until you really see him here, whoever it may be.”

Eustace would be an "alright" appointment

“John Eustace, he’d be alright,” Jack continued.

“I never really watched his coaching, but he seemed to do a decent job at Birmingham.

“So yeah, we’ll have to see how it goes.

“I trust them, I trust them to get it right. I think we’ll be fine, and we’ll just hope for the best for whoever takes up the job, because it’s going to be a big job.”

Sunderland league position

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Sunderland are currently ninth in the Championship table after 19 games.

A run of three games without a win has seen them slip outside of the play-off places since returning from the November international break.

Dodds will oversee this weekend’s clash with West Brom on 9 December at the Stadium of Light.

Next Sunderland manager will have to work with Kristjaan Speakman

The next Sunderland manager will have to be comfortable working under the current structure with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

Speakman is very involved in the recruitment process, which often left Mowbray out of the decision-making process in the transfer window.

The new manager will also be tasked with utilising a very young squad, improving players in order to raise their transfer values.

They will have to manage all of these things while making the team compete for promotion to the Premier League, so it will be a difficult challenge for whoever is appointed next.