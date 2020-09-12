‘Desire and fight’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted after significant win

Sheffield Wednesday secured an impressive win on the first day of the Championship season as they beat Cardiff City 2-0.

An early goal from Josh Windass gave the Owls the lead before Jordan Rhodes doubled the advantage just before the break. Whilst Garry Monk’s men were happy to concede possession for much of the game, they defended well and were a threat on the counter.

So, they merited the three points and it will be a huge confidence boost to all the team as they cut the gap to the relegation zone.

Of course, Wednesday started the season on -12 points, with everyone connected to the club understanding that a fast start is vital if they are to survive, and thrive, in the Championship.

As you would expect, fans were delighted with the win, particularly considering Cardiff reached the play-offs in the previous campaign.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Superb 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Steve Turner (@Majortarantino) September 12, 2020

Well don’t lads lot more fight and look a lot more competitive still a long way to go — Sando (@Sando19792826) September 12, 2020

Brilliant result what a start 9 points from safety nowt onto the next #swfc — scott cain (@scottcain13) September 12, 2020

What a game, well in lads. Look like a different team!💙 — Tomos Bellis Edwards (@BellisTomos) September 12, 2020

Cant underestimate that win for our season. Down to single figures. Confidence boosting win. Clean sheet. Solid performance. Some better football 2nd half. Desire and fight. UTO #swfc — Andrew (@a_ramshaw) September 12, 2020

What a performance 🦉 — Billy (@Billyxswfc) September 12, 2020