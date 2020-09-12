Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Desire and fight’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted after significant win

Published

5 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday secured an impressive win on the first day of the Championship season as they beat Cardiff City 2-0.

An early goal from Josh Windass gave the Owls the lead before Jordan Rhodes doubled the advantage just before the break. Whilst Garry Monk’s men were happy to concede possession for much of the game, they defended well and were a threat on the counter.

So, they merited the three points and it will be a huge confidence boost to all the team as they cut the gap to the relegation zone.

Of course, Wednesday started the season on -12 points, with everyone connected to the club understanding that a fast start is vital if they are to survive, and thrive, in the Championship.

As you would expect, fans were delighted with the win, particularly considering Cardiff reached the play-offs in the previous campaign.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Desire and fight’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted after significant win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: