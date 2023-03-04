“Deserving of a Premier League opportunity” – Should QPR star try and force Loftus Road exit this summer? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ilias Chair will be extremely disappointed with how the season has panned out for his side considering the promising start they made.

Finding themselves at the top of the Championship table following their 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic during the latter stages of October, it looked as though they were going to enjoy an excellent campaign in the English capital.

However, a poor end to Mick Beale’s reign, his departure and Neil Critchley’s failed spell at Loftus Road has consigned the second-tier side to 18th place at this stage, sitting just eight points above the relegation zone.

Although some would feel that’s a comfortable cushion, their current form suggests that they will be dragged further down the table before the international break and that’s something new boss Gareth Ainsworth will be keen to avoid.

In a boost for them, key man Chair could be back in action quite quickly despite being forced off against Blackburn Rovers last weekend with a hamstring injury and could play a key part for Ainsworth’s men during the latter stages of the season.

Looking ahead to the summer though, should he try and force a move away during the next transfer window? We asked three of our writers at FLW for their opinions.

Billy Mulley

We all know how talented Chair is and he has managed to prove that in recent seasons but it is fair to say he has struggled this time around, especially in recent months.

A fantastic ball carrier and someone who eases past his defender when running at the opposition, he is an exciting player to watch when he is on form.

It will be interesting to see how his situation plays out over the next few months as he is someone that is deserving of a Premier League opportunity but you feel that would only come about if he can regain form.

Given that he has a contract that does not expire until 2025, whilst the R’s possess an option to extend that by a further 12 months, QPR can hold a high enough valuation.

As for Chair, it would be no surprise if he has conversations with the club’s hierarchy to express his desire to play top-flight football. That is if Premier League interest does surface.

Ned Holmes

I’m not sure Ilias Chair would look to force a move away from Loftus Road given his close relationship with the QPR fans. He’s come through the ranks at the west London club and is rightly loved in W12.

The attacking midfielder will, admittedly, have lofty ambitions for his playing career and I can see him in one of Europe’s top leagues in the near future.

For Chair, these next few months could well be important. If things are moving in the right direction under Gareth Ainsworth and the R’s head into the summer with plenty of positivity, you wonder whether it would be best for him to stick around for at least six more months. He will want to see the Hoops succeed and will know he can be central to their success.

At 25, the Moroccan still has his prime years ahead of him while he’s under contract at Loftus Road until 2025, with a one-year club option.

This is the start of the new era in W12 and if they finish the season convincingly under Ainsworth, I’d like to see him stick around for a little longer.

Adam Jones

He shouldn’t be looking to ruin his reputation at Loftus Road considering how loved he is by the supporters.

It’s not their fault that they currently find themselves in 18th and that’s why he has a duty to remain professional and continue to give 100% in games.

However, his contract doesn’t expire until the summer of 2025 and with the club having the option of extending his deal by a further year, the player isn’t exactly in the strongest position at this stage.

QPR could easily price other teams out of a move and that’s why he should potentially be looking to hand in a transfer request if several sides have bids rejected for him this summer.

How much interest there is in him and how much game time these interested sides could give him should dictate whether he tries to force a move.

But he shouldn’t be looking to force a switch if there’s little interest in him because he could ruin his reputation at QPR for no reason.

QPR still have a decent amount of potential – but they need to ensure they sign players in the summer to give them an adequate amount of depth next term.