Nottingham Forest

‘Deserves to play more’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer interest emerges in player

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest winger Albert Adomah has emerged as a transfer target for Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City, as per reports from TEAMtalk.

Adomah is out of favour at the City Ground under Sabri Lamouchi, and it is believed that the winger has been training in a separate group away from the first-team.

The 32-year-old joined Forest on a free transfer from Aston Villa last summer after his contract expired at Villa Park, and made a total of 27 appearances for the Reds last term.

Adomah, though, has made only five starts in the Championship since joining Forest, and he joined Cardiff City on loan in January after finding game time hard to come by under Lamouchi.

Adomah made a positive impression in South Wales, impressing in his nine appearances for the Bluebirds before Forest controversially recalled him from their promotion rivals towards the end of the season.

TEAMtalk now claim that Cardiff are interested in re-signing Adomah before the transfer window slams shut, with Queens Park Rangers also being credited with an interest in the wide-man.

Forest desperately need to trim their squad before the transfer window closes – the Reds have made 12 new signings thus far, meaning that over 30 players are on the books at the City Ground.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans have made of the speculation linking Adomah with a move away from the East Midlands…


