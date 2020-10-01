‘Deserves to play more’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as transfer interest emerges in player

Nottingham Forest winger Albert Adomah has emerged as a transfer target for Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City, as per reports from TEAMtalk.

Adomah is out of favour at the City Ground under Sabri Lamouchi, and it is believed that the winger has been training in a separate group away from the first-team.

The 32-year-old joined Forest on a free transfer from Aston Villa last summer after his contract expired at Villa Park, and made a total of 27 appearances for the Reds last term.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support Nottingham Forest or Derby County?

1 of 12 Niall Horan? Forest Derby

Adomah, though, has made only five starts in the Championship since joining Forest, and he joined Cardiff City on loan in January after finding game time hard to come by under Lamouchi.

Adomah made a positive impression in South Wales, impressing in his nine appearances for the Bluebirds before Forest controversially recalled him from their promotion rivals towards the end of the season.

TEAMtalk now claim that Cardiff are interested in re-signing Adomah before the transfer window slams shut, with Queens Park Rangers also being credited with an interest in the wide-man.

Forest desperately need to trim their squad before the transfer window closes – the Reds have made 12 new signings thus far, meaning that over 30 players are on the books at the City Ground.

Here, we take a look at what Forest fans have made of the speculation linking Adomah with a move away from the East Midlands…

Decent player, great bloke, would be sensible to get him involved for team morale. Deserves to play more though a move away seems fair #nffc — Andrew Kendrick (@AndrewKendrick7) September 30, 2020

There will not be many complaints, as long as we see a winger coming in — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) September 30, 2020

Another player we've treated badly. Was a decent enough squad player, good character to have around the place n chipped in with some important goals. Loaned out to be replaced by Diakhaby, then recalled because he was helping Cardiff do well then shoved in the bomb squad. — Gary (@RedDogGary) September 30, 2020

Not sure how anyone could fall out with Albert. — Stuart Clarkson (@Stuart_Clarkson) September 30, 2020

Hope not. — Mike Jenkins (@mjenkins1927) September 30, 2020

What is going on at forest?!?! — Sara nffc (@astonsazzle) September 30, 2020

Seems a bit of unrest in the club. — Trev NFFC 🔴⚪ (@Trev30051817) October 1, 2020

He's great on the ball, but think he has lost his pace, so doesn't really fit with Sabri's quick counters. Shame to not have him involved — Liam Statham (@Liamstatham) September 30, 2020