‘Deserves to play in the Prem’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to impressive Marcus Tavernier numbers

Marcus Tavernier has made a steady start to the 2021/22 season for Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old has chipped in with a goal and an assist in eight outings for the mid table side, not too dissimilar from his usual output compared to last season.

The attacking midfielder however has increased his all-round contribution to the side and it was pointed out by CLUB on Twitter this afternoon.

A list of players in English Football with 20+ Successful Dribbles and 20+ Successful Tackles: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐫

Warnock often demands that his creative contingent defend from the front and take on their fair share of defensive responsibilities and it has clearly had a positive effect on Tavernier who is the only player in English football with over 20 successful dribbles and tackles so far this season.

There is fierce competition for places in attacking areas for Boro this season with foreign imports in the form of Martin Payero and James Lea Siliki putting Tavernier’s spot in the team under threat.

Upping his work rate in both defence and attack will certainly be one way to please his manager and demonstrate that he should be one of the first names on the Boro team sheet.

Here, then, we have taken a look at the best of the reaction from Middlesbrough fans on Twitter…

