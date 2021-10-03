‘Deserves the shirt’, ‘Insane’ – Plenty of Derby County fans praise 29-year-old after Swansea draw

Derby County continued their steady form with a hard-fought 0-0 draw at home to Swansea City on Saturday.

It was a game of few clear chances, but a game where Swansea dominated possession, taking 73% of the ball throughout.

As Swansea City are the league’s leaders in possession, it was always going to be a game where Derby would have to sit back and wait for their opportunity.

They did that at times, as Jason Knight had a good chance in the second half but he took an extra touch which allowed Swansea midfielder Jamie Paterson to nick the ball just as he was about to shoot. Tom Lawrence then forced a triple save from Swansea stopper Ben Hamer.

The draw means Derby now have two points on the board following their 12 point deduction as they continue their steady form.

With few attacking positives to take from the game, one area that should be highlighted is their back-to-back clean sheets. It’s their second clean sheet in the space of a few days after their 1-0 over Reading in midweek as summer signing Ryan Allsop has impressed in both games.

Roos was available to come back into the side following his one-match ban but manager Wayne Rooney opted for Ryan Allsop instead after a commanding display against Reading and he was rewarded with another top display and a clean sheet from the former Wycombe man.

This didn’t go unnoticed by supporters as they took to Twitter to praise their current number one, here’s what they had to say.

Top top keeper 👏🏼 — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) October 2, 2021

Had a cracking couple of performances when it was very much needed. Well played sir. — 🐏 DCFC 🐏 (@Dbez15) October 2, 2021

Really glad to see he's doing well — The Comanche (@WycombeComanche) October 2, 2021

Deserves the shirt 👊🏻 — Daley 💙 (@DaleyDCFC) October 2, 2021

ryan allsop was insane today — j (@dcfcholm) October 2, 2021

Ryan Allsop has swagger.

Not a bad attribute for a keeper.#dcfc pic.twitter.com/9F8TeaXQ9O — Mark 🐏 Steward (@marktheram7) October 2, 2021

Ryan Allsop is a breath of fresh air 👏 positioning is quality #DCFC — Liam (@LWTS96) October 2, 2021

Allsop deserves to keep the shirt good shot stopper and decent with his feet , on first impressions is better than Roos — Gary hickinbotham (@Garyh3568) October 3, 2021