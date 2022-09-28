“Deserves the chance” – Sheffield Wednesday join Derby and Sunderland as interest grows in attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are one of a number of clubs keen on 11-goal Northampton Town wide player Sam Hoskins, Football League World has exclusively revealed.

Derby County, Middlesbrough and Sunderland are among the other EFL clubs understood to be keen after the 29-year-old fast start to the 2022/23 season.

But would he be a good signing for the League One club? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

12 quiz questions about Sheffield Wednesday legends – Can you score full marks?

1 of 12 In what decade did Carlton Palmer sign for Sheffield Wednesday? 1960s 1970s 1980s 1990s

Ned Holmes

It’s no surprise to me to see that Sheffield Wednesday are one of the sides keen on Sam Hoskins.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a phenomenal start to the new campaign – scoring 11 times in his first 10 games to help Northampton Town fly out of the blocks – and he’s deserving of attention from elsewhere.

A Championship move is a little premature, in my eyes, but I could understand a team pushing for promotion in League One showing an interest.

The Owls are just that and Hoskins could provide them with just the sort of boost they need.

He’d have to slot in at either right wing-back or as part of the front two but he could still be a useful addition.

Billy Mulley

Sam Hoskins has enjoyed an excellent start to the League Two campaign and deserves the interest that has surfaced over the last few days.

Whilst the top-end of League One is where i envisage him going in Janaury, competitions levels are already at too high of a level to justify a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

A real creative talent, who has displayed that he can also be a consistent scorer of goals, he also ticks another box by being a very versatile option.

Hoskins is of higher-level quality and could make a really big difference in the third tier, but for me, there are clubs out there that would probably be able to get more out of him than the Owls.

If he did make a move to Hillsborough, there would certainly be a chance of him emerging as a starter but it would be a much lower percentage of likelihood.

Carla Devine

Sam Hoskins is a great player who has worked his way up and since joining Northampton, strengthened his game and really pushed himself to the next level.

Last season was a particularly strong one for the winger as he showed his goalscoring capabilities with 14 goals for the season as his side reached the play-offs.

The fact he has already scored 11 goals in ten games so far this season shows this form is only set to continue making him a really exciting player and one who deserves the chance to step up into League One.

Darren Moore already has a strong side but when you see a player like Hoskins having the start he has had so far, a team chasing promotion are bound to want to add that strength to their side.