‘Deserves the Ballon d’Or’, ‘Prolific’ – Many Sunderland fans react to 28-year-old’s display at Lincoln City

Sunderland recorded their biggest League One victory since January as Lee Johnson announced himself to the Stadium of Light faithful by guiding his side to a comfortable win at Lincoln City on Saturday.

Johnson was in charge for last Saturday’s defeat to Wigan, although the Black Cats boss had little time to prepare following his appointment hours before the game.

However, after the midweek EFL Trophy success at Oldham, the former Bristol City manger racked about another victory on what turned out to be a comfortable afternoon at Cincil Bank.

The damage was done inside the opening 42 minutes as Grant Leadbitter, Charlie Wyke and Jack Diamond put Sunderland into an unassailable half-time lead against their fellow promotion hopefuls.

But the day belonged to Wyke, who thumped home his second of the afternoon late in the second period to move to ten goals for the campaign, which is just one fewer than he managed throughout the whole of the previous two seasons combined following his move from Valley Parade in 2018.

Having scored almost 30 percent of the Black Cats’ League One goals this term, he’s proving a popular figure with the Stadium of Light faithful.

And here, we’ve been looking at how Sunderland fans have been reacting on Twitter to Wyke’s performance against the Imps:

Nobody in the squad I’d be happier for to do well this season than Charlie Wyke. The amount of stick he got last season despite his contribution to the great run we went on was insane, proving a lot of doubters wrong this season https://t.co/D6eZPcB0xJ — David Hindmarsh (@DavidHindmarsh7) December 12, 2020

Charlie Wyke is on Fire 🔥 #safc4life — The Baz. (@paulbasnett10) December 12, 2020

some player this man👏🏼 but charlie wyke😍 — Shaun🕊 (@safcbootboys) December 12, 2020

Charlie Wyke is such a bagsman ⚽️⚽️ — Dan Wilson (@DanielWilson29) December 12, 2020

Wonder how Charlie Wyke is guna link up with Neymar and co when we're in the champions league. — Tommy Scurfield (@TCS_21) December 12, 2020

Wyke off for Will Grigg. Done very well today — Speak Sunderland (@SpeakSAFC) December 12, 2020

Charlie Wyke deserves the ballon d’Or — Paul🔴⚪️ (@paulsafc_) December 12, 2020

Charlie Wyke – prolific — Scott Cooper (@scottSAFCcooper) December 12, 2020