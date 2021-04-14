‘Deserves that’ – Many Bristol City fans react to latest Dean Holden news

A number of Bristol City supporters have been reacting to the latest confirmation from Championship rivals Stoke City that Dean Holden has been appointed as their new assistant manager.

Holden was appointed as Bristol City’s permanent manager in the summer to replace Lee Johnson, but things did not work out in the end for him at Ashton Gate despite getting off to a strong start. The Robins were top of the league after their first four games of the campaign after winning them all, but after that inconsistent performances and injury issues saw them fall down the table.

Bristol City made the decision in February to part company with Holden with the Robins having fallen to a sixth successive defeat after a 2-o loss at home to Reading. That run saw them drop from sixth place in the table at the start of December down to 13th. Since his departure, things have not improved too much on the field for them under Nigel Pearson.

The former Bristol City boss will now get the chance to work with Michael O’Neill at Stoke, with the Potters having confirmed he will be the replacement for Billy McKinlay who has departed the club. It will give Holden the chance to prove his worth as a coach which is something that he always stood out for before his appointment as the Robins permanent manager.

👋 We can confirm Dean Holden has been appointed as the Club's new assistant manager.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) April 14, 2021

Many Bristol City fans were keen to wish Holden well at Stoke and were suggesting that it is a chance that he is deserving of for the efforts he put in at Ashton Gate.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Good luck Deano – you always deserved another chance — Bristol Oli (@BristolOli) April 14, 2021

Good luck @deanholdenuk Top bloke who will give you 150% effort — Arny Davidson (@ArniedBS3) April 14, 2021

Class, good luck to him! He deserves that 👍🏻 — Bruton (@joshbruton21) April 14, 2021

Pleased to see @deanholdenuk back in a good job. Massive error from Mark Ashton and @BristolCity in appointing him as Head Coach before his time, under near impossible circumstances. Would have loved to have seen him still as our assistant, under Nigel Pearson. — ian ingram (@themightyingers) April 14, 2021

Go smash it deano 🔴⚪️ — Tom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔴 (@Tombcfc42_) April 14, 2021

Good luck @deanholdenuk great person sadly not given tho tools here to do a great job https://t.co/Hyu5FIuTdb — ben (@Bennzky) April 14, 2021

Delighted to see Dean has got another job in the Championship so quickly! https://t.co/gNqRzOSUvQ — Ian Ratcliffe (@IanRatcliffe21) April 14, 2021

Good on him, Top bloke Dean is and gutted it didn’t work out at City but did his best and was passionate as ever all the way through 🙏🏽 — Alex Muz (@AlexMuz3) April 14, 2021