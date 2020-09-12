‘Deserves so much praise’, ‘Excellent’ – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on individual after surprising Karanka call

Birmingham City got off to the perfect start in the Championship as they beat Brentford at St. Andrew’s this afternoon.

Aitor Karanka’s side welcomed last seasons play-off finalists knowing they would provide a very tough test and whilst that was the case, a header from Jeremie Bela ensured Blues picked up maximum points.

The hosts were dogged defensively throughout but they did ride their luck at times – and they were also grateful for the performance of Zach Jeacock in goal.

The 19-year-old was surprisingly handed his debut, even though new signing Neil Etheridge was on the bench after signing last week.

And, Jeacock repaid the faith Karanka showed in him with a strong display, which included a fine close range save from a header in the second half.

A few more stops were required late on but the teenager got the clean sheet he will have wanted and more importantly Birmingham got the win.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

Jeacock was excellent too 👍🏼 — Badger (@Dan_Badger) September 12, 2020

Looked solid and organised, probably played brentford at the right time, jeacock looks good. #utfb #bcfc — egneg (@egneg) September 12, 2020

Great business bringing in Etheridge as back up for Jeacock 😉💙#BCFC #KRO — Chopper (@chbcfccoyb) September 12, 2020

Sunjic MOTM for me today. Friend was tidy. Sanchez looks a good addition. Jeacock has a debut to remember. Proper buzzing #bcfc — Jay (@Jaybcfc8) September 12, 2020

Tough question. Clayton was fantastic today, Friend was cool as a cucumber. Juke battled despite coming back from injury. Sunjic was everywhere. Very promising start from Sanchez. Jeacock deserves so much praise, for the pressure. My MOTM #BCFC — Tom (@_Tom1875) September 12, 2020

To be fair a lot of fans questioned Jeacock in goal before kick off. I think fans need to understand the manager knows what his doing !!! — Mark (@Bartinho19) September 12, 2020

Who said Jeacock wasn't good enough at the start of the game? Great double save to keep us ahead! #BCFC #KRO — M.E.U (@MEU_Spots) September 12, 2020