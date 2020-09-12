Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Deserves so much praise’, ‘Excellent’ – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on individual after surprising Karanka call

Published

6 mins ago

on

Birmingham City got off to the perfect start in the Championship as they beat Brentford at St. Andrew’s this afternoon.

Aitor Karanka’s side welcomed last seasons play-off finalists knowing they would provide a very tough test and whilst that was the case, a header from Jeremie Bela ensured Blues picked up maximum points.

The hosts were dogged defensively throughout but they did ride their luck at times – and they were also grateful for the performance of Zach Jeacock in goal.

The 19-year-old was surprisingly handed his debut, even though new signing Neil Etheridge was on the bench after signing last week.

And, Jeacock repaid the faith Karanka showed in him with a strong display, which included a fine close range save from a header in the second half.

A few more stops were required late on but the teenager got the clean sheet he will have wanted and more importantly Birmingham got the win.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Deserves so much praise’, ‘Excellent’ – These Birmingham City fans heap praise on individual after surprising Karanka call

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: