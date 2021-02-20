Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Deserves so much credit’, ‘Improved massively’ – These Sunderland fans react to player display in convincing win

Sunderland moved into the play-off places after a convincing 3-0 win at Burton Albion this afternoon.

Whilst the Brewers are struggling at the bottom of the table, they have improved significantly since Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink was appointed.

However, they were no match for Lee Johnson’s side, as the visitors took an early lead through Grant Leadbitter, before Lynden Gooch doubled the Black Cats’ advantage.

When Josh Earl was sent off for the hosts, the points were safe, but Charlie Wyke still managed to continue his own fine form by getting on the scoresheet late on.

That took the target man to 18 for the campaign, and he has now scored 15 goals since Johnson came in as manager.

Therefore, the fans are understandably delighted by the impact of the striker, with many surprised by just how quickly he has turned things around after a tough start once he signed.

