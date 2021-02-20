‘Deserves so much credit’, ‘Improved massively’ – These Sunderland fans react to player display in convincing win

Sunderland moved into the play-off places after a convincing 3-0 win at Burton Albion this afternoon.

Whilst the Brewers are struggling at the bottom of the table, they have improved significantly since Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink was appointed.

However, they were no match for Lee Johnson’s side, as the visitors took an early lead through Grant Leadbitter, before Lynden Gooch doubled the Black Cats’ advantage.

When Josh Earl was sent off for the hosts, the points were safe, but Charlie Wyke still managed to continue his own fine form by getting on the scoresheet late on.

That took the target man to 18 for the campaign, and he has now scored 15 goals since Johnson came in as manager.

Therefore, the fans are understandably delighted by the impact of the striker, with many surprised by just how quickly he has turned things around after a tough start once he signed.

Here we look at some of the comments to his display from Twitter…

I think Lee Johnson is certainly starting to get his message across. Charlie Wyke and Conor McLaughlin have improved massively since LJ came in I think! Starting to feel we're slowly turning this ship around. It's been a good week! #SAFC — Matt Crighton (@MattCrighton) February 20, 2021

He’s got to win the ballon d’Or the boy Wyke. #SiiiiiiiSenor #SAFC — Anthony Mongan (@AnthMongan3) February 20, 2021

I don’t know what but I’m starting to think Charlie Wyke’s visit to Turkey involved more than just a hair transplant…#SAFC — Morgan Lowrie (@MorganLowrie) February 20, 2021

Someone drug test Charlie Wyke #SAFC — 𝕋𝕠𝕞 ℍ𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕤 (@TomHeads16) February 20, 2021

Wyke’s finishes are absolutely glorious. He’s making them look effortless. Deserves so much credit for this form #safc — Liam Latimer (@liam_latimer) February 20, 2021

Charlie Wyke is a different player from the one a few months back. Great hold up play and banging them in. Fair play to the lad #safc — Gaz. (@GarrySummerson1) February 20, 2021

Brilliant win that against a boogie team ! Wyke is a man on 🔥 long may it continue. Just shows with confidence anything is achievable. #SAFC — Andrew Sharp (@AndySAFC78) February 20, 2021