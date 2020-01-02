Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Deserves praise’ – These Leeds United fans credit ‘unreal’ individual performance

Published

2 mins ago

on

Kiko Casilla produced a performance of real redemption last night as Leeds United battled their way to a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Leeds found themselves 1-0 down inside the opening two minutes, with Casilla failing to deal with a Matheus Pereira corner, which was eventually hooked into the net by Semi Ajayi.

After a horror-show defensively against Birmingham City days earlier, the finger of blame was being pointed at Casilla, but he responded well.

He kept out efforts from Pereira, Matt Phillips, Pereira again and Kyle Edwards, whilst Ajayi’s own-goal pulled Leeds level.

Of course, it would be easy to blame Casilla for his role in the West Brom goal, but Leeds’ fans were more than impressed with how the Spaniard responded, with key saves in key moments meaning Leeds maintained their position at the top of the Championship.

Here, we take a look at some reaction to his performance…


