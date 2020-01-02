‘Deserves praise’ – These Leeds United fans credit ‘unreal’ individual performance

Kiko Casilla produced a performance of real redemption last night as Leeds United battled their way to a 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Leeds found themselves 1-0 down inside the opening two minutes, with Casilla failing to deal with a Matheus Pereira corner, which was eventually hooked into the net by Semi Ajayi.

After a horror-show defensively against Birmingham City days earlier, the finger of blame was being pointed at Casilla, but he responded well.

QUIZ: Leeds United in 2019 – How much do you remember about the year gone by?

1 of 20 Who scored Leeds' first goal of 2019? Jack Clarke Pontus Jansson Ezgjan Alioski Kemar Roofe

He kept out efforts from Pereira, Matt Phillips, Pereira again and Kyle Edwards, whilst Ajayi’s own-goal pulled Leeds level.

Of course, it would be easy to blame Casilla for his role in the West Brom goal, but Leeds’ fans were more than impressed with how the Spaniard responded, with key saves in key moments meaning Leeds maintained their position at the top of the Championship.

Here, we take a look at some reaction to his performance…

Kiko Casilla’s been brilliant this game for me. Kept us in it at times. First half we were poor, Bamford’s made all the difference. We’ve smashed West Brom this second half. Will definitely take a point though. Cmon Leeds! #lufc — Ed McIntyre (@ed_mcintyre98) January 1, 2020

What a save from Casilla though ❤ #LUFC — Tashy ❤🧘🏿‍♀️ (@Osforthewin) January 1, 2020

Casilla’s man of the match for me. Kept us in this game at crucial times. #lufc — Ed McIntyre (@ed_mcintyre98) January 1, 2020

Not a bad point that from 0-1 down at West Brom. Probably slightly the better side but Casilla made some saves and that big miss for 2-0 was pretty crucial looking back #LUFC — Steve Wyss (@meatmansoccer) January 1, 2020

I’ll take a point there. We were the better side though. West Brom were pretty ordinary. Casilla was excellent today to be fair. The gap to third still looking healthy. Still top on GD #LUFC — Anthony Lewis (@tonylewis92) January 1, 2020

After a shaky first min though Casilla and the back four were rock solid again.. #lufc — Matt 💙💛 (@MWJS82) January 1, 2020

Would have took a point before kick off. Definitely would have after 2 minutes. Actually gutted we didn't win in the end. That performance against our closest rivals was fantastic and keeps confidence levels high. Casilla, barring first 90 seconds, was brilliant. #lufc — Mr Geldard (@MrJGeldard) January 1, 2020